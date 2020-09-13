शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   union minister nitin gadkari says flood problem will be resolved by building a dam with Nepal

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा- नेपाल के साथ बांध बनाकर हल होगी बाढ़ की समस्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 13 Sep 2020 02:22 AM IST
विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹365 & To get 20% off, use code: 20OFF

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी नेपाल के साथ पंचेश्वर, नेपाल में बांध बनाने की हमारी समझ है। एक बार यह बांध बन जाने के बाद, हम विशेष रूप से बिहार, यूपी और झारखंड में गंगा द्वारा बाढ़ की समस्या को हल करने में सक्षम होंगे। लेकिन हम समस्याओं का सामना कर रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन


 
च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
nitin gadkari nepal india nepal border news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पूजा सेठ।
Uttar Pradesh

'मॉडलिंग के सपने को पूरा करना चाहती थी पूजा, ससुराल वालों को पसंद नहीं था उसका खुलापन और फिर...'

12 सितंबर 2020

रागिनी द्विवेदी
Bollywood

ड्रग्स टेस्ट में धोखा देने के लिए इस अभिनेत्री ने यूरिन में मिलाया पानी, ऐसे पकड़ी गई चालाकी

12 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत ने एक्टिंग के लिए 16 की उम्र में छोड़ा था घर, अवॉर्ड्स सहित विवादों से भी बटोरीं सुर्खियां

12 सितंबर 2020

रोशनी देने वाला मशरूम
Bizarre News

गोवा के जंगलों में दिखाई दिए अनोखे मशरूम, रात में इनकी रोशनी से चमकता है पहाड़

12 सितंबर 2020

dainik rashifal
Predictions

Horoscope Today, 13 September 2020: तीन राशियों के लिए रविवार का दिन रहेगा शुभ, बाकी को मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ

12 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
तालाब में भैंसें।
Mirzapur

यूपी: मिर्जापुर में आसमान से बरसी आफत, बिजली गिरने से 21 भैंसों की हुई दर्दनाक मौत

12 सितंबर 2020

विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

जहरीली शराब का कहर... गांवों में पसरा मातम, बिखर गए सपने, नहीं जले चूल्हे, देखिए तस्वीरें

12 सितंबर 2020

TVS Motors Auto Expo
Bike Diary

अपनी ड्रीम बाइक खरीदने का यह है सही मौका, सितंबर में आ रही हैं ये शानदार बाइक्स

12 सितंबर 2020

credit card
Business

क्रेडिट/डेबिट कार्ड का करते हैं इस्तेमाल, इन सात टिप्स को इस्तेमाल करने से कभी नहीं होगा फ्रॉड

12 सितंबर 2020

आधार कार्ड
Business Diary

आधार से जुड़ा नया नोटिफिकेशन जारी, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस व RC रिन्यूअल में मिलेगी मदद

12 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited