केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा- नेपाल के साथ बांध बनाकर हल होगी बाढ़ की समस्या

We have an understanding with Nepal to construct a dam in Pancheshwar, Nepal. Once this dam is built, we will be able to able to resolve the problem of floods by Ganga, particularly in Bihar, UP & Jharkhand. But we are facing problems: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (12.09) pic.twitter.com/H2skEbZbsS— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.