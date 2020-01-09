शहर चुनें

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding high level meeting with NSA Ajit Doval

गृह मंत्रालय में सुरक्षा को लेकर उच्च-स्तरीय बैठक, एनएसए अजीत डोभाल समेत कई अधिकारी मौजूद

Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 03:50 PM IST
Amit Shah
Amit Shah - फोटो : ANI
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल और अन्य शीर्ष अधिकारियों के साथ गृह मंत्रालय में उच्च-स्तरीय बैठक कर रहे हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक बैठक में सुरक्षा को लेकर चर्चा की जा रही है। इसमें आईबी के अधिकारी और वरिष्ठ सलाहकार के. विजय कुमार सहित कई अफसर शामिल हैं।
ajit doval amit shah nsa ajit doval union home minister amit shah
