under construction bridge in Odisha collapse 14 labourers injured and 3 in serious condition

ओडिशा में निर्माणाधीन पुल गिरा, 14 जख्मी और 3 गंभीर हालत में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Oct 2018 01:50 PM IST
ट्रक गुजरते ही गिर गया पुल
ट्रक गुजरते ही गिर गया पुल - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
ओडिशा के सुंदरगढ़ जिले में बोनाई में निर्माणाधीन पुल गिर जाने से 14 कर्मचारी बुरी तरह घायल हो गए। इनमें से तीन गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं।
ये दुर्घटना तब घटी जब  पुल का एक पिलर नीचे ढह गया जिस कारण पूरा पुल धड़धड़ाते हुए नीचे आ गया और 14 कर्मचारी गंभीर रूप से घ्याल हो गए।

घायल व्यक्तियों को बोनाई के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। उनमें से गंभीर रूप से घायल तीन मजदूरों को राउरकेला के सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

राष्ट्रीय भवन निर्माण कारपोरेशन द्वारा बनाये जा रहे पुल के ढहने के कारणों की जांच जारी है।

