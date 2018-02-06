अपना शहर चुनें

प्लास्टिक के आधार कार्ड पर UIDAI ने जताई चिंता, कहा- निजी जानकारी हो सकती है चोरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 05:33 PM IST
UIDAI Said, Aadhaar Smart Card is not usable
आधार
भारतीय विशिष्ट पहचान प्राधिकरण (UIDAI) ने प्लास्टिक के आधार कार्ड मसले पर चिंता जताई है। उन्होंने कहा कि आधार स्मार्ट कार्ड या प्लास्टिक कार्ड प्रयोग के योग्य नहीं है।

अगर आपने अपने आधार कार्ड पर लेमीनेशन करवा रखा है या आप प्लास्टिक स्मार्ट कार्ड प्रयोग करते हैं तो आपका QR कोड काम करना बंद कर सकता है और आपकी निजी जानकारी चोरी हो सकती है, भले ही आपकी मंजूरी हो या न हो, कोई भी आपकी निजी जानकारी का प्रयोग कर सकता है। 

UIDAI ने कहा कि 'प्लास्टिक या पीवीसी आधार स्मार्ट कार्ड्स गैर-जरूरी होते हैं। इनका क्विक रेस्पॉन्स कोड अक्सर काम करना बंद कर देता है। UIDAI के सीईओ अजय भूषण पांडे ने कहा कि प्लास्टिक का आधार स्मार्ट कार्ड पूरी तरह से गैर-जरूरी और व्यर्थ है।

सामान्य कागज पर डाउनलोड किया गया आधार कार्ड या फिर मोबाइल आधार कार्ड पूरी तरह से वैलिड है। 
