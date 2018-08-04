शहर चुनें

नाबालिग आदिवासी लड़की के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

भाषा, मल्कानगिरी Updated Sat, 04 Aug 2018 03:22 PM IST
two men allegedly sexually assaulted a minor in Malkangiri
मल्कानगिरि जिले के इरबानपाली के जंगल में 15 वर्षीय एक आदिवासी लड़की का कथित तौर पर दो युवकों ने अपहरण करके उसके साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया। 
मोटरसाइकिल सवार दो युवकों ने कल शाम पीड़िता का अपहरण उसके घर से किया। घटना के समय लड़की अपने घर पर अकेली थी। आरोपी उसे निकटतम जंगल ले गए और वहां उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया।

पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी के घटनास्थल से जाने के बाद लड़की अपने घर पहुंची और अपने अभिभावकों को इसकी जानकारी दी। 

पीड़िता के पिता ने कल देर रात शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी जिसके बाद आरोपी सामा मदकामी और बुदुरा मदकामी को तलाश अभियान के बाद गिरफ्तार किया गया। 

