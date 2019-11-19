संसद में बोले गौतम गंभीर- दिल्ली में जलवायु आपातकाल, बंद करो राजनीति

Gautam Gambhir, BJP: The state is that of a climate emergency - Delhi is the worst affected. The state can no longer get away with gimmick like Odd-Even & banning construction sites. We need long term sustainable solutions&stop the blame game. It's time to own up&act responsibly. https://t.co/nD0Nc8lgBr— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र के दूसरे दिन प्रदूषण के मामले पर बहस हुई। लेकिन इस बहस में महज 18 फीसदी सांसद ही मौजूद रहे। यहां देखिए कैसे रहा सदन का पूरा दिन
19 नवंबर 2019