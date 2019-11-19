शहर चुनें

India News

संसद में बोले गौतम गंभीर- दिल्ली में जलवायु आपातकाल, बंद करो राजनीति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Nov 2019 09:05 PM IST
गौतम गंभीर
गौतम गंभीर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रदूषण को लेकर मंगलवार को लोकसभा में चर्चा हुई जिसमें तमाम दलों के सांसदों ने अपनी बात रखी। दिल्ली से भाजपा के सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने कहा कि यहां एक ऐसे विषय पर चर्चा हो रही है जो जाति, धर्म, आयु से परे है। ये हमें तब भी प्रभावित कर रहा है जब हम संसद में इसपर बात कर रहे हैं। हमें इस पर राजनीति बंद कर देनी चाहिए। 
ये एक पर्यावरण आपातकाल की तरह है। दिल्ली सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित है। ऑड-ईवन और निर्माण कार्यों पर रोक जैसे हल्के कदमों से इसपर काबू नहीं पाया जा सकता है। हमें लंबे समय तक चलने वाली ठोस योजना तैयार करनी होगी और आरोप-प्रत्यारोप का खेल बंद करना होगा। ये जिम्मेदारी के साथ काम करने का समय है। 
 
delhi pollution level pollution gautam gambhir climate change of air pollution
