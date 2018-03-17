Telangana: Two dead, 7 injured after a car rammed into a Tipper vehicle in Ranga Reddy district earlier today. Case registered, investigation underway.— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018
Andhra Pradesh: 4 members of a family accidentally drowned in a septic tank at Upamaka village of Visakhapatnam. Another person rescued and shifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/33rp2ZLvzS— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018
राज्यसभा सांसद और भाजपा नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सरकार को अध्यादेश लाना चाहिए।
17 मार्च 2018