India News

तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव : कांग्रेस ने जारी की 65 प्रत्याशियों की पहली सूची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Mon, 12 Nov 2018 11:51 PM IST
Telangana Assembly election : Congress released its first list of candidates
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने अपनी पहली सूची जारी कर दी है। कांग्रेस की पहली सूची में 65 प्रत्याशियों के नाम घोषित किए गए हैं। बता दें कि तेलंगाना के वर्तमान मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने 119 सदस्यों वाली तेलंगाना विधानसभा की 93 सीटें कांग्रेस को देने पर सहमति दे दी है। नायडू के इस कदम को तेलंगाना में राजनीति का खेल बदलने वाला कदम माना जा रहा है। 
telangana assembly election congress first list
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

