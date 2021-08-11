बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Telangana a local BJP leader in Medak District died after he was set ablaze by unidentified persons

तेलंगाना: भाजपा नेता को कार की डिक्की में बंद कर जिंदा जलाया

एएनआई, मेडक (तेलंगाना) Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Wed, 11 Aug 2021 06:06 AM IST

सार

  • अज्ञात लोगों ने भाजपा नेता को कार में जिंदा जला दिया 
  • पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है, आरोपियों की तलाश जारी
स्थानीय भाजपा नेता की हत्या
स्थानीय भाजपा नेता की हत्या - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

तेलंगाना के मेडक जिले में मंगलवार को एक स्थानीय भाजपा नेता को जिंदा जला दिया गया। पुलिस के मुताबिक, कुछ अज्ञात व्यक्तियों ने भाजपा नेता को कार की डिक्की  में बंद कर आग लगा दी, जिसके बाद उनकी दर्दनाक मौत हो गई।
पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। मेडक की एसपी चंदना दीप्ति ने कहा, 'कुछ अज्ञात लोगों ने भाजपा नेता को उनकी कार में बंद कर आग लगा। हमें उनका जला हुआ शरीर उनकी कार की डिक्की में मिला।' मामले की जांच जारी है। 
 

