तेलंगाना: भाजपा नेता को कार की डिक्की में बंद कर जिंदा जलाया

Telangana | A local BJP leader in Medak District died after he was set ablaze by unidentified persons. A case has been registered.
"Few persons set him on fire along with his car. We found his burnt body in the trunk of his car," said Chandana Deepti, SP, Medak (10.08) pic.twitter.com/wdmEyThavf — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021
