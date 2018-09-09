शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Sushma Swaraj will visit Russia on September 13-14 to participate in 23rd IRIGC- TEC

रूस की दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर गुरूवार को रवाना होंगी सुषमा स्वराज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Sun, 09 Sep 2018 05:22 AM IST
sushma swaraj
sushma swaraj
ख़बर सुनें
विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज गुरूवार को रूस की दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर रवाना होंगी ताकि द्विपक्षीय सहयोग से जुड़े मुद्दों पर चर्चा की जा सके। 
विदेश मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, रूस के उप-प्रधानमंत्री यूरी बोरिसोव के साथ सुषमा 23वें भारत-रूस तकनीकी एवं आर्थिक सहयोग अंतर-सरकारी आयोग की सह-अध्यक्षता करेंगी। 

सुषमा विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में द्विपक्षीय सहयोग का जायजा लेंगी और प्रासंगिक क्षेत्रों में नीतिगत सिफारिशें और निर्देश मुहैया कराएंगी। 

विदेश मंत्री इस साल के अंत में रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन की प्रस्तावित भारत यात्रा पर भी चर्चा करेंगी। पुतिन भारत-रूस सालाना शिखर सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने के लिए भारत यात्रा पर आएंगे।




 

Recommended

NSG
India News

भारत को एनएसजी की सदस्यता दिलाने के लिए नयी दिल्ली के साथ मिलकर काम करेगा वाशिंगटन

7 सितंबर 2018

Today two plus two talks between India and america
India News

टू प्लस टू वार्ता: भारत ने अमेरिका की अफगान नीति का किया समर्थन, एनएसजी पर भी सहमति

6 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंट आशा भोसले को पति ने घर से निकाल दिया था बाहर, 16 की उम्र में भागकर की थी शादी

8 सितंबर 2018

asha bhosle
asha bhosle
आशा भोसले
asha bhosle
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंट आशा भोसले को पति ने घर से निकाल दिया था बाहर, 16 की उम्र में भागकर की थी शादी

8 सितंबर 2018

astrology rashifal 2018 effects of shani in 2019 for all 12 zodiac
Predictions

अप्रैल 2019 तक बदले शनि की चाल का असर, 7 राशियों के लिए भारी, जबकि 5 के आएंगे अच्छे दिन

8 सितंबर 2018

आईपीएस सुरेंद्र के ससुर डॉ. रावेंद्र सिंह
Kanpur

आईपीएस सुरेंद्र के ससुर बोले- समय आने दें सब सच बताऊंगा, भाई ने इस बात पर साधी चुप्पी

8 सितंबर 2018

Home Remedies

महंगी दवाइयां नहीं किचन में मौजूद ये 5 चीजें कर सकती हैं डेंगू और चिकनगुनिया की छुट्टी

8 सितंबर 2018

dengue
coconut water
tulsi
se
Home Remedies

महंगी दवाइयां नहीं किचन में मौजूद ये 5 चीजें कर सकती हैं डेंगू और चिकनगुनिया की छुट्टी

8 सितंबर 2018

sushma swaraj russia india-russia सुषमा स्वराज

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ram Nath Kovind
Weird Stories

Hindi Diwas 2018: राष्ट्रपति कोविंद की शान में विदेशियों ने हिंदी में गाए गाने, वीडियो देख खुश हो जाएगा आपका दिल

8 सितंबर 2018

akshay kumar
Bollywood

1999 में एक्शन इमेज पर दाव लगा अक्षय ने लिया था चैलेंज, ये है खिलाड़ी कुमार का 'संघर्ष' इतिहास

8 सितंबर 2018

twinkle khanna
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार के बर्थडे से ठीक 1 दिन पहले पत्नी का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- 'मेरी फिल्मों को कर दो बैन'

8 सितंबर 2018

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Television

1 साल बाद दयाबेन की 'तारक मेहता' में वापसी, जेठालाल के साथ फिर लगाएंगी कॉमेडी का तड़का

8 सितंबर 2018

akshay kumar and twinkle khanna
Bollywood

शाहिद के बाद अब अक्षय कुमार देने वाले हैं 'Good News', करीना कपूर भी हैं इस रेस में शामिल

8 सितंबर 2018

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu
Bollywood

दिलीप कुमार की सेहत से जुड़ा नया अपडेट आया सामने, पत्नी सायरा बानो ने खुद दी जानकारी

8 सितंबर 2018

ds
Supernatural Stories

दिल्ली का सबसे बड़ा रहस्य जिसके आगे विज्ञान भी हो गया फेल

8 सितंबर 2018

oral problem
Weird Stories

कार एक्सिडेंट पीड़िता को डॉक्टर ने दी एंटीबायोटिक, जीभ पर उग आए बाल

8 सितंबर 2018

करीना कपूर और तैमूर
Bollywood

तैमूर के जन्म के एक साल बाद करीना ने खोला राज, इस वजह से प्रेग्नेंसी में भी करती रहीं काम

8 सितंबर 2018

shahid kapoor and sonam
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर की शादी के 5 महीने बाद शाहिद कपूर ने खुलेआम पूछा ये सवाल, जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

8 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

Retired sub-inspector beaten to death case, 4 accused got bail
India News

रिटायर्ड दरोगा हत्याकांड में 24 घंटे बाद ही चार को मिली जमानत, डंडों से पीट-पीटकर मार डाला था

इलाहाबाद जिला न्यायालय ने रिटायर्ड दरोगा की पीट पीट कर की गई हत्या मामले में चार आरोपियों की जमानत अर्जी मंजूर कर ली है।

6 सितंबर 2018

For 8 days an ias officer toiled at kerala relief camp without revealing his identity
India News

पहचान छिपाकर 8 दिन तक बाढ़ राहत शिविरों में काम करता रहा यह आईएएस अधिकारी

6 सितंबर 2018

ऑपरेशन जिब्राल्टर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इतिहास में दर्ज 6 सितंबर: पाकिस्तान के ऑपरेशन जिब्राल्टर का भारतीय सेना ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

6 सितंबर 2018

बिपिन रावत
India News

पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद खत्म करे तो हम भी 'नीरज चोपड़ा' बन जाएंगे: बिपिन रावत

6 सितंबर 2018

A young woman reached mumbai to marry salman khan
India News

सलमान से शादी का सपना लिए उत्तराखंड से मुंबई पहुंची युवती, पुलिस ने पकड़ा

6 सितंबर 2018

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

अब आम नागरिक भी शहीदों के परिवारों की कर सकेंगे आर्थिक मदद, गृह मंत्रालय ने बनाया ट्रस्ट

6 सितंबर 2018

के. चंद्रशेखर राव
India News

तेलंगाना विधानसभा भंग करने का प्रस्ताव पारित, सीएम चंद्रशेखर राव दे सकते हैं इस्तीफा

6 सितंबर 2018

The government has extended the period of the jandhan scheme after the tremendous success
India News

सरकार ने जनधन की जबरदस्त सफलता के बाद बढ़ाई योजना की अवधि 

6 सितंबर 2018

Government will celebrate surgical strike day on 28 september
India News

28 सितंबर को सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक डे मनाएगी सरकार, जवानों को सम्मानित करेगी भाजपा

6 सितंबर 2018

सपा, बसपा, कांग्रेस
India News

विपक्षी एकता की कसौटी पर होंगे मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव, छोटे दलों ने भी कांग्रेस से मांगी सीटें

6 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

कांग्रेस ने कहा, पीएम मोदी ने देश को 41 हजार करोड़ रुपए का लगाया चूना

राफेल डील को लेकर कांग्रेस लगातार मोदी सरकार पर हमलावर है। कांग्रेस नेता रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी देश को बताएं कि 526 करोड़ रुपये वाला लड़ाकू विमान 1,670 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदकर देश को 41,000 करोड़ रुपये का चूना कैसे लगाया?

8 सितंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:52

देश के कई हिस्सों में भारी बारिश की संभावना समेत रविवार को इन खबरों पर रहेगी नजर

8 सितंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:17

VIDEO: पेट्रोल-डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों पर बोले बिप्लब देब

8 सितंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 0:42

VIDEO: सिद्धू के पक्ष में आए फारुख अब्दुल्ला, सुनिए क्या कहा

8 सितंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:57

आरक्षण पर दिग्विजय सिंह का बीजेपी पर हमला, सुनिए क्या कहा

8 सितंबर 2018

Related

mamta banerjee, amit shah
India News

आम चुनावों में ‘साइबर युद्ध’ के लिए कमर कस रहीं टीएमसी और भाजपा

6 सितंबर 2018

Top News
India News

इन प्रमुख खबरों पर आज रहेगी नजर, अपडेट मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

6 सितंबर 2018

दीपक मिश्रा
India News

चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा: 1 महीना, 19 कार्यदिवस और कई अहम मामले

5 सितंबर 2018

Suicide committed by police officers in the country, there is the reasons
India News

देश में बढ़ रही हैं पुलिसकर्मियों के आत्महत्या की घटनाएं, कारण हैं ये

6 सितंबर 2018

Teachers Day: School headmaster of Mewat reduced dropouts by girls gets PM Modi praise
India News

Teachers Day 2018: इस शिक्षक के मुरीद बने पीएम मोदी, ट्विटर पर की प्रशंसा

5 सितंबर 2018

Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata has collapsed. More details awaited.
India News

कोलकाता: ढाई साल में दूसरा ब्रिज हादसा, पांच की मौत, मृतकों की संख्या बढ़ने की आशंका

4 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.