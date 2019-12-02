शहर चुनें

Supreme Court refuse to give urgent hearing Islamic practice of polygamy and Nikah Halala

हलाला, बहुविवाह के खिलाफ अर्जी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जल्द सुनवाई से इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 11:51 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बहुविवाह और 'निकाह हलाला' की इस्लामी प्रथा को चुनौती देने वाले वकील और भाजपा नेता अश्विनी कुमार उपाध्याय की याचिका पर तत्काल सुनवाई से इनकार कर दिया।
triple talaq triple talaq bill सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

