Supreme Court posts hearing on March 28 pleas challenging 10 percent reservation

गरीबों को आरक्षण: 28 मार्च को याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट करेगा सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 12:09 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
उच्चतम न्यायालय 28 मार्च को गरीबों को नौकरी और शिक्षा क्षेत्र में दिए जाने वाले 10 प्रतिशत आरक्षण के खिलाफ दायर याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई करेगा। संविधान में संशोधन करके सरकार ने आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर गरीबों को यह आरक्षण दिया है। जिसे अदालत में चुनौती दी गई है। 
इस मामले को न्यायालय अभी संविधान पीठ के समक्ष भेजने का कोई आदेश देने के पक्ष में नहीं है। न्यायालय का कहना है कि गरीबों को आरक्षण देने का मुद्दा संविधान पीठ के पास भेजने संबंधी याचिका पर सुनवाई 28 मार्च को की जाएगी।

यह खबर अपडेट की जा रही है।
 

supreme court 10 percent reservation constitution amendment plea सुप्रीम कोर्ट 10 प्रतिशत आरक्षण
महासंग्राम- क्या हैं पीलीभीत की जनता के मुद्दे?
India News

बज गया 'महासंग्राम' का बिगुल, अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए लोकसभा चुनाव की महाकवरेज

11 मार्च 2019

वोट डालने के लिए कतार में खड़े मतदाता (फाइल फोटो)
India News

2019 का चुनाव होगा दुनिया का सबसे महंगा चुनाव, अमेरिकी विशेषज्ञ का दावा

11 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मिशन 2019: सोशल मीडिया पर मजबूत उपस्थिति दर्ज कराने में जुटे नेता

11 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एनजीओ पर सरकार की कार्रवाई से विदेशी चंदे में 40 फीसदी की कमी

11 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चुनाव आयोग हुआ सख्त, हर मतदान केंद्र पर होगी वीवीपैट

11 मार्च 2019

