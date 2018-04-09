शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Supreme Court asked Centre to reply with data on Rohingya refugees case

रोहिंग्या केस: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सरकार से मांगी स्टेटस रिपोर्ट, दिया चार हफ्तों का समय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 04:34 PM IST
Supreme Court asked Centre to reply with data on Rohingya refugees case
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सोमवार को केंद्र सरकार से रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों के मामले में स्टेटस रिपोर्ट मांगी है। चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता में आज हुई सुनवाई में केंद्र को यह निर्देश जारी किए गए। शीर्ष अदालत ने इसके लिए सरकार को चार हफ्तों का समय दिया है। 
रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों को देश में रखा जाना सही है या नहीं सुप्रीम कोर्ट इस मामले पर सुनवाई कर रहा है।

मामले में रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों की ओर से पेश हुए ऐडवोकेट प्रशांत भूषण ने कहा कि रोहिंग्याओं के साथ कथित रूप से भेदभाव किया जा रहा है। वहीं केंद्र की तरफ से पेश हुए एडिशनल सॉलिसिटर जनरल ने कहा कि यह गलत धारणा है, उनके साथ किसी भी तरह का भेदभाव नहीं किया जा रहा है।'
 

 


रोहिंग्याओं के मौजूदा हालात पर मांगी जानकारी
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हरियाणा के मेवात और फरीदाबाद कैम्प में रह रहे रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों के बारे में सरकार से जानकारी भी मांगी है। इन कैम्पों में रह रहे शरणार्थियों को क्या-क्या बुनियादी सुविधाएं दी जा रही है स्टेटस रिपोर्ट में यह भी शामिल करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।
supreme court rohingya refugees

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

शाहिद कपूर
Bollywood

23 की उम्र में दोबारा प्रेग्नेंट हुईं शाहिद कपूर की पत्नी मीरा राजपूत, इन तस्वीरों ने खोल दी पोल

9 अप्रैल 2018

Upasana Singh aka Bua and her actor husband Neerak Bharadwaj is all set to back together
Television

पति से तलाक लेने की आ गई थी तौबत, अब कपिल की 'बुआ' की जिंदगी में आया नया मोड़

9 अप्रैल 2018

Upasana Singh
Television

चार साल बाद पति के पास लौटीं कपिल शर्मा की 'बुआ',इस एक्टर से की है शादी

9 अप्रैल 2018

श्री रेड्डी
Bollywood

क्या होता है कास्टिंग काउच, एक्ट्रेस कैसे हो जाती हैं शिकार और क्यों टारगेट पर होते हैं फिल्ममेकर

9 अप्रैल 2018

अर्पिता खान
Bollywood

इस बहन की दुआओं ने सलमान खान को दिलाई बेल, अब बोलीं- 'भाई तुम मेरा गुरूर हो...'

9 अप्रैल 2018

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

'बागी 2' की धमक से नहीं डरे इरफान खान, कमाई के मामले में तीसरे दिन तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड

9 अप्रैल 2018

Karishma Tanna
Television

14 साल बाद एकता कपूर के साथ काम कर रही हैं ये TV एक्ट्रेस, छोटे से रोल ने बना दिया था स्टार

9 अप्रैल 2018

shocking
Science Wonders

लो जी, हो गया अब ऐसा आविष्कार, दिमाग में जो सोचेंगे वो बिना बताए आ जाएगा बाहर

9 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान के हमउम्र इस एक्टर ने 26 साल छोटी लड़की से की सगाई, एक तस्वीर ने कर दिया खुलासा

9 अप्रैल 2018

हिना खान
Bollywood

विदेश में छुट्टियां मनाने के बाद लौटीं हिना खान, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग रोमांटिक अंदाज में लगाए ठुमके

9 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi At RajGhat, Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar removed From the stage
India News

दलितों पर अत्याचार के खिलाफ उपवास पर बैठे राहुल गांधी, देशभर में कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी राजघाट पर अनशन करने के लिए पहुंच गए हैं। उनके आने से पहले जगदीश टाइटलर और सज्जन कुमार को मंच से हटा दिया गया है।

9 अप्रैल 2018

 JD Tytler and Sajjan Kumar were asked to leave Rajghat where Congress protest 
India News

राहुल के पहुंचने से पहले इसलिए राजघाट से हटाए गए टाइटलर और सज्जन कुमार

9 अप्रैल 2018

kolkata
India News

कोलकाता: दमदम रेलवे लाइन पर बम धमाका, एक की हालत गंभीर, 10 बम बरामद

9 अप्रैल 2018

China and India in the battle of right, Chinese soldiers crossing 6 km inside Indian border
India News

चीन और भारत के बीच फिर भड़की हक की लड़ाई, भारतीय सीमा में 6 किमी अंदर तक घुसे चीनी सैनिक

9 अप्रैल 2018

BSF will build guest house to beat the loneliness of its newly married soldiers
India News

BSF ने अपने नवविवाहित जवानों का अकेलापन दूर करने के लिए बनाया ये खास प्लान

9 अप्रैल 2018

पीएम मोदी और योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

दलितों की नाराजगी दूर करने का फार्मूला तैयार, पीएम मोदी ने संभाला मोर्चा

9 अप्रैल 2018

bjp said on rahul gandhi Hunger strike, Congress is acting in the name of fasting
India News

राहुल के उपवास को बीजेपी ने बताया उपहास, कहा- नाटक कर रही है कांग्रेस

9 अप्रैल 2018

RSS worker attempted self-immolation in jaipur after Bharat Bandh protests
India News

RSS कार्यकर्ता ने खुद को जलाया, सौ मीटर तक लगाए भारत माता के जयकारे

9 अप्रैल 2018

केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली
India News

डायलिसिस पर वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली, एम्स में कभी भी हो सकती है किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट

9 अप्रैल 2018

उदित राज
India News

भाजपा सांसद ने कहा- चंदा कोचर ने पब्लिक का पैसा लूटा, किसी ने नहीं सुनी मेरी बात

9 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

दलितों के लिए उपवास से पहले इन कांग्रेस नेताओं ने छककर खाए छोले-बठूरे,देखें वीडियो

दलित उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ जहां कांग्रेस पार्टी पूरे देश में उपवास कार्यक्रम कर रही थी तो वहीं अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी खुद राजघाट पर उपवास पर बैठे।

9 अप्रैल 2018

चीनी सैनिक 3:11

एक महीने में 20 बार चीनी सैनिकों ने की घुसपैठ, ITBP की रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

9 अप्रैल 2018

पोस्ट ऑफिस 3:04

अब डिजिटल होगा पोस्ट ऑफिस, आपका भी है अकाउंट तो ये होंगे फायदे

9 अप्रैल 2018

दिल्ली आग 0:58

VIDEO: यहां जूता फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, जिंदा जले चार मजदूर

9 अप्रैल 2018

टाइटलर 0:35

राहुल गांधी के उपवास मंच से हटाए गए जगदीश टाइटलर और सज्जन कुमार,ये थी वजह

9 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

bharat bandh
Madhya Pradesh

सुलग रहा है मध्यप्रदेश: 10 अप्रैल के बंद को देखते हुए प्रशासन चुस्त, हथियार जमा करने थाने पहुंचे लोग

9 अप्रैल 2018

supreme court
Hathras

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से पूर्व सपा विधायक देवेंद्र को मिली राहत

8 अप्रैल 2018

supreme court said wife  is not an object can not force her to stay with you
India News

पति की जागीर नहीं पत्नी, साथ रहने को नहीं कर सकते मजबूर: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

8 अप्रैल 2018

SC Justice Jasti Chelameswar
India News

महाभियोग हर चीज का समाधान नहीं: जस्टिस चेलमेश्वर

8 अप्रैल 2018

supreme court
India News

बीजेपी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बताया, पश्चिम बंगाल में हो रही लोकतंत्र की हत्या

7 अप्रैल 2018

supreme court
India News

अयोध्या मामले को सीधे बड़ी पीठ को भेजने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार, 45 मिनट तक हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा चला

7 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.