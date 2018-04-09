Rohingya refugees case: Supreme Court today asked Centre to reply with comprehensive data within four weeks on as to how many Rohingya refugees are staying in Haryana's Mewat and Faridabad camps and what kind of basic necessities they are being provided.— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी राजघाट पर अनशन करने के लिए पहुंच गए हैं। उनके आने से पहले जगदीश टाइटलर और सज्जन कुमार को मंच से हटा दिया गया है।
9 अप्रैल 2018