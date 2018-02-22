खालिस्तानी आतंकी का मामला गरमाया, कनाडा के खिलाफ भारत में तेज हुए विरोध के सुर

{"_id":"5a8e7b2c4f1c1bb5568b537a","slug":"statement-against-convicted-khalistani-terrorist-reached-at-trudeau-dinner-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0930\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u0928\u093e\u0921\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930 ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री की भारत यात्रा विवादों में आ गई है। मुंबई में जस्टिन ट्रूडो के लिए आयोजित की गई डिनर पार्टी में खालिस्तानी आतंकी जसपाल अटवाल दिखाई दिया था। तस्वीर सामने आने के बाद जस्टिन ट्रूडो की पूरी विजिट सवालों के घेरे में आ गई है। कनाडा के खालिस्तान प्रेम पर भारत का जोरदार विरोध किया जा रहा है।बीजेपी नेता और राज्यसभा सांसद सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी तो बेहद नाराज नजर आए। अटवाल के इस तरह डिनर पार्टी में शामिल होने के बाद उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी बेवकूफी थी कि हमने बैकग्राउंड चेक नहीं किया। स्वामी ने सवाल किया कि कनाडा के लोग कहते हैं कि वह खालिस्तानियों को सपोर्ट नहीं करते हैं। जब वो सपोर्ट नहीं करते तो उसको इजाजत कैसे मिली।

Humaari bewakoofi thi humne background check nahi kiya. Aur Canadians jo kehte hain ki hum Khalistaniyon ko support nahi karte, unhone unko kaise allow kiya?: Subramanian Swamy on Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal's invitation for Canadian PM dinner. pic.twitter.com/9NMa45DBzg — ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2018

Trudeau should respect the sentiments of the govt. of India & specially the people of Punjab. He is the head of state, he had assured that Canada will not support terrorism in any form: Sunil Jakhar, Congress Gurdaspur MP. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/ghzz6AutPv — ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2018

Welcome visit of Trudeau. Both countries share an important relationship. There is certainly a cloud on our relation due to Khalistan issue. Canada is the only country to provide platform to Khalistanis. That is a matter of concern: Vishnu Prakash, Former Indian envoy to Canada pic.twitter.com/myyguMC08n — ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2018

कांग्रेस ने भी किसी प्रकार के इवेंट में खालिस्तानी आतंकी के शामिल होने पर नाराजगी जताई है। उन्होंने कहा कि कनाडा को भारत सरकार और पंजाब के लोगों की भावनाओं की कद्र करनी चाहिए। कांग्रेस नेता सुनील जाखड़ ने कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि वह अपने देश के सर्वोच्च नेता हैं। उन्होंने आश्वस्त किया था कि वह किसी भी प्रकार के आतंकवाद का समर्थन नहीं करते हैं तो फिर खालिस्तानी आतंक कैसे उनके कार्यक्रम में शामिल हो गया।वहीं कनाडा के पूर्व भारतीय राजदूत विष्णु प्रकाश ने पूरे मामले पर दुख जताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों देश रिश्तों की नई इबारत लिखने जा रहे थे लेकिन अचानक इन रिश्तों पर खालिस्तान मामले के बादल मंडराने लगे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि खलिस्तान इकलौता ऐसा देश है जो खालिस्तानियों को मंच उपलब्ध कराता है। यह एक चिंता की बात है। उन्होंने कहा कि 99 फीसदी सिख कनाडा और हिंदुस्तान को प्यार करते हैं। मुट्ठी भर खालिस्तानियों ने गुरुद्वारों पर नियंत्रण कर रखा है। उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ धनवान सिख उनकी फंडिंग कर रहे हैं और वह लोग भारत विरोधी एजेंडा पर काम कर रहे हैं।