Home ›   India News ›   Sikh riots: Supreme Court says that it will consider bail application of convict Sajjan Kumar

सिख दंगा: सज्जन कुमार की जमानत याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट विचार करने को तैयार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 11:17 AM IST
सजज्न कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
सजज्न कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
1984 में हुए सिख दंगों के आरोपी सज्जन कुमार ने उच्चतम न्यायालय में जमानत याचिका दाखिल की है। उनकी याचिका पर अदालत का कहना है कि वह इसे स्वीकार करने पर विचार करेगी। वर्तमान में सज्जन कुमार इस मामले में दोषी पाए जाने के बाद आजीवन कारावास की सजा काट रहे हैं।
sikh riots sajjan kumar supreme court
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

