Home ›   India News ›   Shiv Sena workers allegedly pour black ink on a BJP leader and forced him to wear a saree after the latter criticised CM Uddhav Thackeray in Solapur

महाराष्ट्रः शिवसेना कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा नेता पर फेंकी स्याही, साड़ी पहनाने की भी कोशिश

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: संजीव कुमार झा
Updated Sun, 07 Feb 2021 10:34 PM IST
भाजपा नेता पर फेंकी गई स्याही
भाजपा नेता पर फेंकी गई स्याही - फोटो : ANI

महाराष्ट्र के सोलापुर में रविवार को एक शख्स को काली स्याही से नहलाने की घटना सामने आई है। जानकारी के अनुसार, कथित तौर पर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे के खिलाफ अपमानजनक टिप्पणी को लेकर शिवसेना के कुछ कार्यकर्ताओं ने आरोपी को पीटा और कालिख पोत दी। सिर्फ यही नहीं शिवसेना के कार्यकर्ताओं ने आरोपी को साड़ी पहनाकर बाजार में घुमाया। आरोपी को भारतीय जनता पार्टी का स्थानीय नेता भी बताया जा रहा है।
india news national maharashtra bjp shiv sena

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

