कर्नाटक : विधानसभा के आस-पास के इलाकों में धारा 144 की घोषणा, 29 जुलाई से होगी लागू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 02:13 PM IST
कर्नाटक विधानसभा (फाइल फोटो)
कर्नाटक विधानसभा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
कर्नाटक में विधानसभा के आस-पास के क्षेत्रों में धारा 144 लगाने की घोषणा की गई है। बंगलूरु के पुलिस आयुक्त आलोक कुमार ने कहा कि विधानसभा के 2 किलोमीटर के दायरे के भीतर 29 जुलाई की सुबह 6 बजे से 30 जुलाई की मध्य रात्रि तक धारा 144 (एक क्षेत्र में 5 से अधिक लोगों के साथ दिखने पर प्रतिबंध) लगाई जाएगी।
karnataka assembly section 144 bengaluru commissioner of police alok kumar karnataka कर्नाटक विधानसभा
