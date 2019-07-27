कर्नाटक : विधानसभा के आस-पास के इलाकों में धारा 144 की घोषणा, 29 जुलाई से होगी लागू

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar: Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 5 people in an area) to be imposed from 6 am 29 July to 30 July midnight within 2 km radius area of Vidhana Soudha. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/wuu73mhNoc— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019
तुल पुरी को ईडी ने अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड मामले में पूछताछ के लिए समन भेजकर बुलाया था। वह शनिवार को ईडी दफ्तर पहुंचे। जहां अधिकारियों ने उन्हें इंतजार करने के लिए कहा।
27 जुलाई 2019