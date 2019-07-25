शहर चुनें

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को दिया विशेष पोक्सो न्यायालयों की स्थापना करने का आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 12:55 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को विशेष पोक्सो न्यायालयों की स्थापना करने का आदेश दिया है। कोर्ट ने कहा है कि जिन जिलों में पोक्सो अधिनियम के तहत 100 या उस से अधिक मामले लंबित हैं वहां पर पोक्सो न्यायालयों की स्थापना होनी चाहिए।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि विशेष अदालतों को 60 दिनों के भीतर बच्चों पर यौन उत्पीड़न के मामलों की सुनवाई शुरू करने की कोशिश करनी चाहिए। साथ में कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार से कहा है कि वो चार हफ्तों में प्रगति रिपोर्ट अदालत में दाखिल करे।





 




सुभाष चंद्र गर्ग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुभाष चंद्र गर्ग ने स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृत्ति के लिए किया आवेदन, विभाग बदले जाने से खफा!

बुधवार को उन्हें ऊर्जा मंत्रालय का सचिव बनाया गया था। इससे पहले वह वित्त मंत्रालय के आर्थिक मामलों के विभाग के सचिव का पद संभाला रहे थे।

25 जुलाई 2019

शिवसेना में शामिल हुए सचिन अहीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले एनसीपी को झटका, शिवसेना में शामिल हुए सचिन अहीर

25 जुलाई 2019

Nalini Sriharan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, released on a month ordinary parole
India News

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड में दोषी नलिनी एक महीने की पैरोल पर आई जेल से बाहर

25 जुलाई 2019

पायल तडवी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पायल तड़वी आत्महत्या: 30 जुलाई को आरोपी डॉक्टरों की जमानत पर सुनवाई, वीडियो रिकोर्डिंग का आदेश

25 जुलाई 2019

एचडी कुमारस्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: जाते-जाते भूमिहीन मजदूरों को कर्जमाफी की सौगात दे गए एचडी कुमारस्वामी

25 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक विधानसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक संकट: लोकसभा अध्यक्ष के निर्णय में देरी के कारण घबराए हुए हैं बागी विधायक

25 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा सांसद के घर के बाहर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: अज्ञात हमलावरों ने भाजपा सांसद के घर पर फेंके बम, चलाईं गोलियां

25 जुलाई 2019

आदित्य ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शिवसेना की मुख्यमंत्री पद को लेकर आकांक्षा जायज, हमें कोई दिक्कत नहीं: भाजपा

25 जुलाई 2019

केरल हाईकोर्ट
India News

सम्मेलन में केरल हाईकोर्ट के जज बोले, ब्राह्मण धरती पर दो बार जन्म लेता है

25 जुलाई 2019

kaushik sen (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रधानमंत्री को भीड़ हिंसा के खिलाफ चिट्ठी लिखने वाले अभिनेता को मिली मौत की धमकी

25 जुलाई 2019

टिकट के लिए लाइन में लगने से पाइये छुटकारा, मोबाइल में डाउनलोड कीजिए ये एप

ट्रेन के लिए टिकट बुक करवाना किसी महाभारत से कम नहीं। यात्रियों की मुश्किल को आसान करने के लिए रेलवे ने एक UTS App लॉन्च किया है। इसके जरिए जनरल और प्लेटफॉर्म टिकट बुक किए जा सकते हैं। आईये जानते हैं ये एप कैसे काम करेगा।

25 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:02

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर इमाम उल हक की लड़कियों के साथ 'गंदी बात' हुई वायरल

25 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:41

UAPA Amendment Bill 2019 : अमित शाह ने बताया, किसे माना जाएगा आतंकवादी

25 जुलाई 2019

प्रीति पटेल 3:08

ब्रिटेन की बोरिस सरकार में प्रीति पटेल बनीं भारतीय मूल की पहली गृह मंत्री, टेरीजा मे की रहीं विरोधी

25 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 2:36

कर्नाटक में कौन बनेगा मुख्यमंत्री, अमित शाह और जेपी नड्डा संग कई नेता करेंगे मंथन

25 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने निर्दलीय विधायकों को याचिका वापस लेने की अनुमति दी

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मौसम विभाग का अनुमान, 25 जुलाई को देश के अधिकतर हिस्सों में होगी भारी बारिश

24 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा में अमित शाह
India News

लोकसभा में UAPA बिल पास, शाह बोले- 30 दिन की कस्टडी का प्रावधान हम नहीं चिदंबरम जी लाए थे

24 जुलाई 2019

नक्सलियों से जुड़े सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता गौतम नवलखा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आतंकी संगठन हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन के संपर्क में थे गौतम नवलखा, पुणे पुलिस ने किया खुलासा

25 जुलाई 2019

Chandrayaan-2 gets first orbit boost around earth
India News

चंद्रयान-2 का पृथ्वी की पहली कक्षा में प्रदर्शन शानदार: इसरो

25 जुलाई 2019

स्पाइसजेट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

स्पाइसजेट के विमान में छह महीने के बच्चे की मौत, इलाज के लिए आ रहे थे दिल्ली

25 जुलाई 2019

