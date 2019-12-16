तीन महीने में भरे जाएं केंद्रीय सूचना आयोग के खाली पद: सुप्रीम कोर्ट 

Supreme Court asks Centre to fill up all vacant posts in the Central Information Commission within 3 months. The Court has also asked the Centre to put names of the members of Search Committee for the appointment of Central Information Commissioners, on its website within 2 weeks— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर देशभर के कई शहरों में विरोध-प्रदर्शन हो रहे है। वहीं, वायनाड सांसद और कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने कहा है कि वह सीएए और एनआरसी को लेकर विरोध कर रहे लोगों के साथ खड़े हैं।
16 दिसंबर 2019