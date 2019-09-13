सरदार सरोवर बांध: सुप्रीम कोर्ट से वकील ने कहा- सरकार ने नहीं किया पुनर्वास का काम पूरा

Senior lawyer, Sanjay Parikh said in Supreme Court, "the Madhya Pradesh govt is yet to complete rehabilitation but Narmada Control Authority (NCA) is raising the water level of dam which may submerge 178 villages." https://t.co/hNT1qKJYMv— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019
केंद्र सरकार ने अदालत से कहा कि सोशल मीडिया प्रोफाइलों को आधार से जोड़ने संबंधी मामले यदि मद्रास उच्च न्यायालय से शीर्ष अदालत में स्थानांतरित किए जाएं तो हमें कोई आपत्ति नहीं होगी।
13 सितंबर 2019