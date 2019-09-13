शहर चुनें

सरदार सरोवर बांध: सुप्रीम कोर्ट से वकील ने कहा- सरकार ने नहीं किया पुनर्वास का काम पूरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 12:08 PM IST
सरदार सरोवर बांध (फाइल फोटो)
सरदार सरोवर बांध (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Sardarsarovardam.org
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय में शुक्रवार को सरदार सरोवर बांध मामले में वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता संजय पारिख द्वारा एक नई याचिका दाखिल की गई है। जस्टिस रमन्ना की बेंच के सामने इस याचिका को तुरंत सुनवाई के लिए मेंशन किया गया। याचिका में पारिख ने कहा, 'मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने अभी तक लोगों के पुनर्वास का काम पूरा नहीं किया है, लेकिन नर्मदा कंट्रोल अथॉरिटी (एनसीए) पानी का स्तर बढ़ा रही है। इससे 178 गांवों के डूबने का खतरा है।'
sardar sarovar dam supreme court madhya pradesh government
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

