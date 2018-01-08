Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   RJD chief again targets BJP and bihar CM nitish kumar on twitter

लालू का BJP पर बड़ा हमला- अगर चोर होता तो जेल नहीं बीजेपी में होता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 01:58 PM IST
RJD chief again targets BJP and bihar CM nitish kumar on twitter
Lalu
चारा घोटाले में दोषी पाए गए राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (आरजेडी) सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद यादव ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) पर बड़ा हमला बोला है। लालू के ट्विटर से ये आरोप लगाया गया है कि अगर वे चोर होते तो जेल में नहीं बल्कि बीजेपी में शामिल होते।  लालू ने इशारों में बिहरा के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को भी आड़े हाथ लिया है। दरअसल, नीतीश के भाजपा के साथ गठबंधन कर लेने के बाद वे लगातार लालू पक्ष के निशाने पर बने हुए हैं। बता दें कि लालू को रांची की सीबीआई कोर्ट ने 3.5 साल की जेल हुई है और उन पर 10 लाख रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया गया है।



 
lalu prasad yadav bihar bihar politics cm nitish kumar fodder scam
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

ranveer singh parents gifted deepika padukone on her birthday
Bollywood

हो गया खुलासा, इस एक्टर के घरवालों ने दीपिका पादुकोण को माना बहू, दिए महंगे गिफ्ट्स

8 जनवरी 2018

fearless nadia birthday google doodle remember
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस को कहते थे 'हंटरवाली', Google ने Doodle बनाकर दी श्रद्धांजलि

8 जनवरी 2018

film aiyaary release date changed beacause of padmavati release
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' से घबराए दूसरे फिल्ममेकर्स, 'अय्यारी' की रिलीज डेट में होगा बदलाव

8 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 8th january to 14th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 8 से 14 जनवरी: 7 राशियों को होगा धन लाभ, 5 कोे होगा नुकसान

8 जनवरी 2018

bipasha basu celebrate her 39th birthday with karan singh grover
Bollywood

बिपाशा ने ऐसे मनाया 39वां जन्मदिन, लजीज पकवान देखकर मुंह में आ जाएगा पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 salman khan invite rani mukerji his upcoming film hichki
Television

Bigg Boss 11: मंच पर कुछ ऐसा बोलीं रानी, सलमान के जवाब पर हुई शर्म से पानी-पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

new actors debut in bollywood 2018
Bollywood

स्टार किड्स के नाम रहेगा साल 2018, जानिए कौन-कौन से चेहरे करेंगे बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू

7 जनवरी 2018

anushka sharma with virat kohli in cape town returns mumbai
Bollywood

विराट के सस्ते में OUT होते ही Troll हुईं अनुष्का, मुंबई लौटीं तो ये बोलीं 'गब्बर' की पत्नी

7 जनवरी 2018

ranveer singh and deepika padukone back after birthday celebration
Bollywood

बर्थडे पर सरप्राइज नहीं दे पाईं दीपिका, रणवीर संग वापस लौटीं, वजह कहीं ये तो नहीं

7 जनवरी 2018

Salman khan film Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 16
Bollywood

16वें दिन भी 'टाइगर जिंदा है' का जलवा कायम, कमाई 500 करोड़ के करीब

7 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

MP: Public welcomed BJP candidate with a wreath of shoes while asked for votes
India News

MP: वोट मांगने पहुंचे BJP उम्मीदवार, जूतों की माला से हुआ स्वागत

मध्य प्रेदश में चल रहे निकाय चुनाव में बीजेपी के एक उम्मीदवार के गले में उस समय जूते की माला डाल दी जब वह डोर टू डोर चुनाव प्रचार कर रहे थे।

8 जनवरी 2018

Sachin Tendulkar daughter tampered, man arrested
India News

सचिन की बेटी को फोन पर तंग करने वाला गिरफ्तार, देता था किडनैपिंग की धमकी

7 जनवरी 2018

Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed ordered terrorist to attack india on Republic Day
India News

हाफिज सईद ने गणतंत्र दिवस पर आतंकी हमले का दिया आदेश

7 जनवरी 2018

Amarujala Samwad Uttarakhand Uday 2018: Nitin Gadkari And Trivendra Singh Rawat Is Participating
India News

LIVE: उत्तराखंड उदय संवाद में बोले गडकरी- सड़क के लिए काटेंगे पेड़, बदले में लगाएंगे 10 पेड़

8 जनवरी 2018

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Ashok Sawant stabbed to death outside his home
India News

मुंबई: शिवसेना नेता की चाकू मारकर हत्या, घर के बाहर हुआ हमला

8 जनवरी 2018

for modern technology in defense bipin rawat says time to fight with home made solutions
India News

बिपिन रावत बोले- सेना में आधुनिकता जरूरी, देश में बने हथियारों का हो इस्तेमाल

8 जनवरी 2018

UP cm yogi adityanth reaches Karnataka and will take part in bjp parvartan yatra
India News

कर्नाटक पहुंचे यूपी CM योगी, BJP की 'परिवर्तन यात्रा' का बनेंगे हिस्सा

7 जनवरी 2018

five dies after fire broke out in restro-bar at kumbaara sangha building of Bengaluru
India News

बंगलूरू: बार में आग से 5 की मौत, मरने वालों के परिजनों को मुआवजे का ऐलान

8 जनवरी 2018

Amar Ujala Samwad Uttarakhand Uday 2018 Program Schedule
India News

उत्तराखंड उदय संवाद 2018: मंथन में जुड़ रही हैं हस्तियां, जानिए कार्यक्रम का पूरा शेड्यूल

8 जनवरी 2018

BJP MPs will be burdened with absence in Parliament
India News

संसद से गैरहाजिर रहे भाजपा सांसदों के आए बुरे दिन

8 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

इस सदमे ने ले ली लालू यादव की इकलौती बहन की जान

लालू यादव की बड़ी बहन गंगोत्री देवी का निधन हो गया।

8 जनवरी 2018

BIHARI PRABHAKARAN SARAN SUPERSTAR OF HOLLYWOOD, ONCE BOLLYWOOD REJECTED 1:21

बिहार के इस छोरे को बॉलीवुड ने ठुकराया, बन गया हॉलीवुड स्टार

8 जनवरी 2018

BJP CANDIDATE IN MP BEING OFFERED SHOE GARLAND 3:11

VIDEO: वोट मांगने गए बीजेपी नेता को पहनाई जूतों की माला

8 जनवरी 2018

PM NARENDRA MODI ARRIVES IN DG CONFERENCE IN MADHYA PRADESH INAUGURATED BSF FIVE BUILDING 3:21

डीजी कॉन्फ्रेंस में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी पुलिस अधिकारियों की लगाएंगे क्लास

8 जनवरी 2018

UNHAPPY TRANSPORTER NEW VIRAL VIDEO WHO ATE POISON AGAINST BJP GST DEMONETAIZATION IN DEHRADUN 3:34

GST-नोटबंदी के खिलाफ जहर खानेवाले व्यापारी का एक और वीडियो आया

8 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav elder sister Gangotri Devi died on Sunday
Bihar

बिहारः लालू को सजा मिलते ही बहन को लगा गहरा सदमा, मौत 

7 जनवरी 2018

Fodder scam case judge finished Four pens ink in signing 2400 pages file of Lalu yadav
India News

चारा घोटाला: लालू पर आरोपों की लिस्ट इतनी लंबी, हस्ताक्षर करने में चार पेन भी कम पड़े

7 जनवरी 2018

FODDER SCAM: Lalu Prasad Yadav's advocate files plea in CBI Court, demanding minimum punishment
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला: लालू ने की CBI कोर्ट से कम-से-कम सजा की मांग, खराब सेहत का दिया हवाला

5 जनवरी 2018

fodder scam: lalu yadav complaints for feeling cold in jail then judge says play tabla
Jharkhand

लालू की शिकायत जेल में ठंड लगती है, जज की सलाह- तबला बजाइए

5 जनवरी 2018

RJD supremo lalu prasad yadav first night in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi
Jharkhand

जेल में करवटें बदलते रहे लालू प्रसाद यादव, जेल में मिलने पहुंचे पार्टी नेता हुए निराश

25 दिसंबर 2017

GVL Narsimha Rao said, Lalu Prasad Yadav conviction surprises no one in this country
India News

बीजेपी नेता नरसिम्हा राव बोले- चारा घोटाले में लालू का दोषी पाए जाना आश्चर्य की बात नहीं

24 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.