केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह बोले- कैंसर है बढ़ती आबादी, चौथी स्टेज में पहुंचे तो इलाज नहीं होगा

Giriraj Singh, BJP: Is it not true that in the country, wherever the population of the majority has fallen, social harmony has been disturbed? People ask me why I don't say things differently, I tell them that I don't know any other way but to speak straight. (27.9.19) https://t.co/5BQx77hnzc— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019
महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा के साथ सीट बंटवारे के फॉर्मूले पर नहीं बन पा रही सहमति के बीच शिवसेना ने शनिवार को एक अहम बैठक बुलाई है।
28 सितंबर 2019