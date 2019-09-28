शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Rising Population Like Second Stage Cancer says BJP Leader Giriraj Singh

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह बोले- कैंसर है बढ़ती आबादी, चौथी स्टेज में पहुंचे तो इलाज नहीं होगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 04:53 AM IST
Rising Population Like Second Stage Cancer says BJP Leader Giriraj Singh
केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने कहा कि भारत की बढ़ती आबादी, कैंसर बीमारी के सेंकेड स्टेज की तरह है। अगर इस पर काबू नहीं पाया गया तो यह चौथे स्टेज में पहुंच जाएगी फिर कोई इलाज नहीं होगा।
जनसंख्या नियंत्रण पर आयोजित सेमीनार में गिरिराज ने कहा, अब जरूरी है कि इसे रोकने के लिए कड़े कानून बनें। जो इसे तोड़े उसका वोट डालने का अधिकार छीनने और आर्थिक प्रतिबंध लगाने जैसे कठोर कदम उठाए जाने चाहिए।

गिरिराज ने कहा, बढ़ती आबादी पर काबू पाने के उपायों का जो विरोध करते हैं वे इस बहस में धर्म ले आते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि क्या यह सच नहीं कि जहां बहुसंख्यकों की आबादी गिरती है, वहां सामाजिक सद्भव बिगड़ जाता है। चीन की भारत को भी इस दिशा में कठोर कानून बनाना चाहिए।
giriraj singh narendra modi population of india cancer giriraj singh bjp
