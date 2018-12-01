सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वर्तमान हालात पर पूर्व न्यायाधीश ने कहा कि हालात बेहतर हुए हैं, उचित कदम लिए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें समय लगेगा, इसे एक दिन में बदला नहीं जा सकता क्योंकि यह एक संस्था है और हम जिस चीज के लिए खड़े हैं वह संस्थागत प्रणाली है।
Justice(Retd) K Joseph on PC by 4 SC Judges:It was quite clear to all of us at that time that SC wasn't going in right direction.We pointed out many aspects&brought it to notice of the then CJI.Seeing no result,we thought there was no other way than to bring it to public's notice pic.twitter.com/clWhr7Am6H— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018
न्यायपालिका में भ्रष्टाचार के मुद्दे पर उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं इस बात को कभी स्वीकार नहीं करूंगा कि उच्च न्यायपालिका में भ्रष्टाचार है। यदि भ्रष्टाचार निचली न्यायपालिका में है तो यह राज्य की चिंता है। यदि यह उच्च न्यायपालिका में है तो ऐसा कुछ मेरे ध्यान में कभी नहीं आया।'
Justice (Retd) Kurian Joseph on the current state of Supreme Court: Things have improved, steps are being taken. It will take time, it can’t change on a single day because it’s an institution & what we are standing for is an institutional system & practices should be put in place pic.twitter.com/W9urqpF5V0— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018
Justice (Retd) Kurian Joseph on allegations of corruption in Judiciary: I’ll never really agree that there’s corruption in higher judiciary. If it is in the lower judiciary, its the state's concern. In the higher judiciary, it has not come to my notice. pic.twitter.com/4ITSUxrNF6— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मध्यप्रदेश हो या छत्तीसगढ़ या फिर राजस्थान। भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने वादों का पिटारा खोल दिया है। जिसमें से भांति-भांति के वादे निकालकर उछाले जा रहे हैं।
1 दिसंबर 2018