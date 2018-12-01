विज्ञापन

Justice(Retd) K Joseph on PC by 4 SC Judges:It was quite clear to all of us at that time that SC wasn't going in right direction.We pointed out many aspects&brought it to notice of the then CJI.Seeing no result,we thought there was no other way than to bring it to public's notice pic.twitter.com/clWhr7Am6H — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

Justice (Retd) Kurian Joseph on the current state of Supreme Court: Things have improved, steps are being taken. It will take time, it can’t change on a single day because it’s an institution & what we are standing for is an institutional system & practices should be put in place pic.twitter.com/W9urqpF5V0 — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

Justice (Retd) Kurian Joseph on allegations of corruption in Judiciary: I’ll never really agree that there’s corruption in higher judiciary. If it is in the lower judiciary, its the state's concern. In the higher judiciary, it has not come to my notice. pic.twitter.com/4ITSUxrNF6 — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चार जजों की प्रेस कांफ्रेंस को लेकर पूर्व न्यायाधीश कुरियन जोसेफ ने अपने विचार रखे। उन्होंने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में भ्रष्टाचार, वहां की समस्याओं और उनके समाधानों पर बात की।प्रेस कांफ्रेंस को लेकर पूर्व न्यायाधीश कुरियन जोसेफ ने कहा, 'यह हम सबके सामने स्पष्ट था कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट सही दिशा में नहीं जा रही है। हमने इसके कई पक्ष देखे और इस बात को तत्कालीन मुख्य न्यायाधीश के पास ले गए थे। कोई परिणाम निकलते न देखकर हमें लगा कि इसके अलावा जनता के सामने ले जाने के सिवाय कोई रास्ता नहीं था।'सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वर्तमान हालात पर पूर्व न्यायाधीश ने कहा कि हालात बेहतर हुए हैं, उचित कदम लिए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें समय लगेगा, इसे एक दिन में बदला नहीं जा सकता क्योंकि यह एक संस्था है और हम जिस चीज के लिए खड़े हैं वह संस्थागत प्रणाली है।न्यायपालिका में भ्रष्टाचार के मुद्दे पर उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं इस बात को कभी स्वीकार नहीं करूंगा कि उच्च न्यायपालिका में भ्रष्टाचार है। यदि भ्रष्टाचार निचली न्यायपालिका में है तो यह राज्य की चिंता है। यदि यह उच्च न्यायपालिका में है तो ऐसा कुछ मेरे ध्यान में कभी नहीं आया।'