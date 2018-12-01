शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Retired justice K Joseph said- I’ll never really agree that there’s corruption in higher judiciary

सुप्रीम कोर्ट को लेकर बोले पूर्व न्यायाधीश जोसेफ- उच्च न्यायपालिका में भ्रष्टाचार नहीं हो सकता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 01 Dec 2018 08:15 PM IST
पूर्व न्यायाधीश कुरियन जोसेफ
पूर्व न्यायाधीश कुरियन जोसेफ - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चार जजों की प्रेस कांफ्रेंस को लेकर पूर्व न्यायाधीश कुरियन जोसेफ ने अपने विचार रखे। उन्होंने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में भ्रष्टाचार, वहां की समस्याओं और उनके समाधानों पर बात की। 
प्रेस कांफ्रेंस को लेकर पूर्व न्यायाधीश कुरियन जोसेफ ने कहा, 'यह हम सबके सामने स्पष्ट था कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट सही दिशा में नहीं जा रही है। हमने इसके कई पक्ष देखे और इस बात को तत्कालीन मुख्य न्यायाधीश के पास ले गए थे। कोई परिणाम निकलते न देखकर हमें लगा कि इसके अलावा जनता के सामने ले जाने के सिवाय कोई रास्ता नहीं था।' सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वर्तमान हालात पर पूर्व न्यायाधीश ने कहा कि हालात बेहतर हुए हैं, उचित कदम लिए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें समय लगेगा, इसे एक दिन में बदला नहीं जा सकता क्योंकि यह एक संस्था है और हम जिस चीज के लिए खड़े हैं वह संस्थागत प्रणाली है।  न्यायपालिका में भ्रष्टाचार के मुद्दे पर उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं इस बात को कभी स्वीकार नहीं करूंगा कि उच्च न्यायपालिका में भ्रष्टाचार है। यदि भ्रष्टाचार निचली न्यायपालिका में है तो यह राज्य की चिंता है। यदि यह उच्च न्यायपालिका में है तो ऐसा कुछ मेरे ध्यान में कभी नहीं आया।' 

justice kurian joseph retired justice higher judiciary supreme court corruption
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

