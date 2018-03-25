पश्चिम बंगाल: अज्ञात लोगों ने किया दुर्गा पंडाल पर हमला, बीजेपी ने टीएमसी पर लगाए आरोप

West Bengal: 4 injured after a #RamaNavami pandal set up by BJP workers was attacked by miscreants in Bardhaman last night. BJP alleged that TMC was behind the incident. Police investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/WBP4LrrmJ4— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने स्वीकार किया कि उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर और फूलपुर उपचुनाव में सपा और बसपा की चुनावी रणनीति के कारण हार हुई है।
25 मार्च 2018