शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Ram Navami Pandal set up by bjp workers was attacked in Bardhaman

पश्चिम बंगाल: अज्ञात लोगों ने किया दुर्गा पंडाल पर हमला, बीजेपी ने टीएमसी पर लगाए आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 11:01 AM IST
हमले के बाद आक्रोशित बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता
हमले के बाद आक्रोशित बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल में नवरात्र का पर्व सियासत का सबब बन गया है। पश्चिम बंगाल के बर्धमान जिले में बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा दुर्गा पंडाल लगाया गया था। शनिवार रात इस पंडाल पर अज्ञात लोगों ने हमला कर दिया। पंडाल को आग के हवाले कर दिया गया है। घटना में बीजेपी के चार कार्यकर्ता घायल हो गए हैं। 
इस घटना पर सियासी वार पलटवार शुरू हो गया। बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने आरोप लगाया है कि पंडाल को क्षतिग्रस्त करने के पीछे टीएमसी का हाथ है। बीजेपी के नेताओं ने आरोप लगाया कि बीजेपी के प्रयास को मिले समर्थन से टीएमसी विचलित हो गई थी। जिसकी वजह से पंडाल को हानि पहुंचाई गई। 
 


वहीं पुलिस का कहना है कि शुरुआती जांच में यह दुर्घटना प्रतीत हो रही है लेकिन हम एंगल से इसकी जांच कर रहे हैं। जल्द ही दोषियों को पकड़ा जाएगा और उन पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 

RELATED

ram navami bjp tmc

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Rani Mukerji
Bollywood

ताबड़तोड़ कमाई के साथ रानी मुखर्जी की बॉलीवुड में वापसी, दूसरे दिन के कलेक्शन में जबरदस्त उछाल

25 मार्च 2018

करण जौहर
Bollywood

खत्म हुआ इंतजार, जानें कब से शुरू होने जा रहा है करण जौहर का ये फेमस चैट शो

25 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood

जैकलीन के लिए मेकर्स ने बदला 'रेस 3' का पूरा क्लाइमेक्स, आंख में लग गई थी चोट

25 मार्च 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Television

कपिल शर्मा ने फिर ट्विटर पर निकाली भड़ास, सुनील ग्रोवर के बाद इस स्टार के बारे में बोली ये बात

25 मार्च 2018

सुपर डांसर 2
Television

'सुपर डांसर 2' के खिताब को इस कंटेस्टेंट ने जीता, विनर को पुरस्कार में मिले 15 लाख

25 मार्च 2018

salman khan race 3
Bollywood

‘रेस 3’ के सेट से लीक हुआ ये वीडियो, एक्शन सीन्स को लेकर ऐसी है तैयारियां

25 मार्च 2018

फारुख शेख
Bollywood

एक्टिंग से पहले वकालत के पेशे में थे फारुख शेख, कोर्ट में ऐसा कुछ हुआ कि बदल गई जिंदगी

25 मार्च 2018

UPSC Recruitment 2018- Apply Online for 70 Geologist and Geo-Scientist Vacancies
Government Jobs

UPSC के जरिए भूवैज्ञानिक बनने का मौका, ऐसे करें आवेदन

25 मार्च 2018

CMHO Bastar Recruitment 2018 - for 45 Medical officer, Lab Technician and Nurse Posts
Government Jobs

चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 64 वर्ष तक के उम्मीदवार करें आवेदन

25 मार्च 2018

shilpa shinde shares a funny video on social media,that went viral
Television

बिग बॉस जीतने के बावजूद शिल्पा शिंदे की जिंदगी बर्बाद हो गई! यकीं नहीं तो देखिए VIDEO

25 मार्च 2018

Most Read

amit shah
India News

अमित शाह ने स्वीकार किया, इस वजह से हारे उत्तर प्रदेश के उपचुनाव

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने स्वीकार किया कि उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर और फूलपुर उपचुनाव में सपा और बसपा की चुनावी रणनीति के कारण हार हुई है।

25 मार्च 2018

डी रूपा
India News

इसलिए आईपीएस डी रूपा ने लेने से किया इंकार

25 मार्च 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह
India News

टीडीपी के बाद इस पार्टी ने भी तोड़ा NDA से नाता, लगाए विश्वासघात के आरोप

25 मार्च 2018

businessman Niraj Bajaj paid Rs 120 crore for a apartment in Mumbai
India News

मुंबई में एक फ्लैट के लिए इस व्यापारी ने खर्च किये 120 करोड़ रुपये

25 मार्च 2018

government reduced custom duty on television pannel, prices of lcd and led will be reduced
India News

इन वजहों से अब एलसीडी-एलईडी टीवी होंगे सस्ते

25 मार्च 2018

सीआरपीएफ
India News

CRPF की सरकार से मांग, दी जाए खुफिया एजेंसियों की तरह अधिकार

25 मार्च 2018

बीजेपी
India News

चुनाव के बाद राज्यसभा में भाजपा की 69, कांग्रेस की 50 सीटें, अटके बिल पारित होने की जगी उम्मीद

25 मार्च 2018

Live: Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat 42 Edition
India News

मन की बात LIVE: पीएम मोदी ने कहा- बजट में किसानों को उचित मूल्य दिलवाने की व्यवस्था की

25 मार्च 2018

पाटीदार नेता हार्दिक पटेल
India News

हार्दिक पटेल बोले- गडकरी को पीएम बनाना चाहता है RSS

24 मार्च 2018

राहुल गांधी
India News

राहुल गांधी बोले- नहीं पता क्या है NCC, जवाब मिला- देश की दूसरी आर्मी हैं हम

24 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

EXCLUSIVE: मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे की सगाई से पहले ऐसे मना जश्न, इनसे हो रही है शादी

मुकेश अंबानी के बड़े बेटे आकाश अंबानी और श्लोका मेहता की गोवा में प्री-एंगेजमेंट सेरेमनी हुई। यहां फूलों से बने एक मंच पर आठ मिनट का फोटो शूट हुआ। इसमें आकाश ने श्लोका को प्रपोज किया जिसे श्लोका ने स्वीकार कर लिया।

25 मार्च 2018

दिल्ली पुलिस 3:49

महिला फोटो पत्रकार से बदसलूकी पर दिल्ली पुलिस का मीडिया ने किया ऐसे विरोध

24 मार्च 2018

अन्ना हजारे 3:21

इस नेता ने अन्ना हजारे के आंदोलन का किया समर्थन, साल 2011 के आंदोलन में थे साथ

24 मार्च 2018

ग्रेच्युटी 2:17

नौकरी के बाद आपको मिलेगी 20 लाख रुपये की ग्रेच्युटी, देखिए कैसे?

24 मार्च 2018

सुषमा स्वराज 0:53

सुषमा स्वराज से मिले जर्मन राष्ट्रपति फ्रैंक वॉल्टर

24 मार्च 2018

Recommended

दिल्ली के कालकाजी मंदिर में दर्शन के लिए उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़
India News

मंदिर में हवन, पूजन, प्रसाद, भंडारा के साथ समाप्त हो जाएगा चैत्र का नवरात्र

25 मार्च 2018

Ram Navami (file Photo)
India News

रामनवमी पोस्टर फाड़ने पर तृणमूल और भाजपा वर्करों के बीच हुआ बवाल

30 अप्रैल 2017

फाइल फोटो
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में ममता का मुकाबला RSS से, भाजपा से नहीं

16 अप्रैल 2017

kanyajiman
Kotdwar

राम नवमी पर मंदिरों सहित गंगा घाटों पर उमड़े श्रद्धालु

5 अप्रैल 2017

Drone cameras will monitor
Jaipur

उपद्रव से सबक, सीकर में रामनवमी जुलूस में ड्रोन से होगी निगरानी

5 अप्रैल 2017

Grand celebration on Ram Navami
Shamli

रामनवमी पर निकली भव्य शोभायात्रा

5 अप्रैल 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.