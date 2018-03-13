शहर चुनें

राज्यसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार के नामांकन पर भाजपा ने जताई आपत्ति, लिखा पत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 07:43 PM IST
Rajya Sabha election: BJP raised Congress candidate Naranbhai J Rathwa nomination issue
राज्यसभा चुनाव के लिए गुजरात में कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार नारायण भाई राठवा के नामांकन पर भाजपा ने आपत्ति जताई है।  
नामांकन के दौरान राठवा के कागजातों में गड़बड़ी की सूचना पाई गई है। जिस पर भाजपा ने आपत्ति जताते हुए लोकसभा स्पीकर को पत्र लिखा है जिसमें बताया गया कि कैसे तमाम नियमों को दरकिनार कर उनके नामांकन को सफल बनाया गया। इसके साथ ही पत्र में पूरे मामले की जांच के लिए भी कहा गया है। 
 


वहीं भाजपा की आपत्ति पर राठवा  ने कहा कि 'मैंने सोचा था कि मेरा नामांकन आसानी से दाखिल हो जाएगा। क्योंकि नामांकन के लिए जरूरी कागजातों को मैंने जमा कर दिया था। लेकिन भाजपा के सीनियर नेताओं ने निर्वाचन अधिकारी के सामने मेरा नामांकन रोकने की कोशिश की लेकिन 6 घंटों के बाद मेरा नामांकन स्वीकृत कर लिया गया।'

गुजरात की चार लोकसभा सीटों के लिए कुल उम्मीदवारों की संख्या छह हो गई है। हालांकि विधायकों की संख्या के हिसाब से भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों को दो-दो सीटें ही मिल सकती हैं। 

बता दें कि राज्यसभा के लिए 23 मार्च को चुनाव होने हैं। भाजपा और कांग्रेस सहित आज कई दिग्गज नेताओं ने विभिन्न राज्यों से अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया। वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने जहां उत्तर प्रदेश से, वहीं धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने मध्यप्रदेश से, बिहार से केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया।  

