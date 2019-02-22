शहर चुनें

Rahul Gandhi says, come to power, andhra Pradesh will give special status

सत्ता में आए तो आंध्र प्रदेश को देंगे विशेष राज्य का दर्जा : राहुल गांधी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुपति Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 07:36 PM IST
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
शुक्रवार को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने आंध्र प्रदेश के तिरुपति में सार्वजनिक रैली को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि जब दिल्ली में कांग्रेस पार्टी सत्ता में आएगी, तो दुनिया की कोई भी ताकत आंध्र को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने से नहीं रोक पाएगी । बता दें कि इस समय राहुल गांधी मिशन साउथ पर है। मिशन साउथ के पहले चरण में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने आंध्र प्रदेश के एक दिन के दौरे से शुरुआत की है। आज उन्होंने तिरुपति बालाजी मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना की।
congress rahul gandhi andhra pradesh special states status tirupati lok sabha election 2019 elections 2019 election
