बता दें कि इस समय राहुल गांधी मिशन साउथ पर है। मिशन साउथ के पहले चरण में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने आंध्र प्रदेश के एक दिन के दौरे से शुरुआत की है। आज उन्होंने तिरुपति बालाजी मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना की।
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at public rally in Tirupati: When the Congress party comes to power in Delhi, no force in this world will be able to stop Congress party from giving special status to #AndhraPradesh. pic.twitter.com/soqdb5uXEH— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2019
गफूर ने अपने ही वजीर-ए-आजम के झूठ को और आगे बढ़ाया है या यूं कहें कि यह साबित किया है कि उनके प्रधानमंत्री सेना की लिखी स्क्रिप्ट पढ़ते हैं।
22 फरवरी 2019