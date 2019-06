लोकसभा पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, वायनाड से सांसद पद की ली शपथ, सोनिया भी मौजूद

Congress President and MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, after taking oath. Sonia Gandhi also present. pic.twitter.com/XS0D2C0Efl

My 4th consecutive term as a Member of the #LokSabha begins today. Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India 🇮🇳