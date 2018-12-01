शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India to host G-20 summit in 2022

2022 में जी20 की मेजबानी करेगा भारत, पीएम मोदी ने दुनियाभर की लीडरशिप को दिया न्योता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 01 Dec 2018 11:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India to host G-20 summit in 2022
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
भारत वर्ष 2022 में दुनिया के 20 शक्तिशाली देशों के समूह जी20 की मेजबानी करेगा। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार रात को ट्वीट कर खुद इसकी जानकारी दी। 2022 में देश की आजादी के 75 साल भी पूरे हो रहे हैं। साथ ही केंद्र सरकार ने 2022 में न्यू इंडिया का नारा भी दिया है। इस अहम समूह की बैठक की मेजबानी मिलने को बड़ी कूटनीतिक सफलता माना जा रहा है। 
विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी ने बताया कि उन्होंने इटली से अनुरोध किया था कि वह वर्ष 2021 में इस सम्मेलन की मेजबानी करे जिससे 2022 में भारत को इसकी मेजबानी करने का मौका मिल सके। उनके इस अनुरोध को इटली समेत अन्य दूसरे देशों ने स्वीकार कर लिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि वह इसके लिए सभी सदस्य देशों के आभारी हैं और 2022 में दुनियाभर के नेतृत्व को भारत आने के लिए आमंत्रित करते हैं। 
 


 

Recommended

Bollywood

LIVE: दीपिका-रणवीर मुंबई रिसेप्शन की देखें एक-एक तस्वीर, सबसे पहले पहुंचा ये बॉलीवुड जोड़ा

1 दिसंबर 2018

DeepVeer
DeepVeer
DeepVeer
DeepVeer
Bollywood

LIVE: दीपिका-रणवीर मुंबई रिसेप्शन की देखें एक-एक तस्वीर, सबसे पहले पहुंचा ये बॉलीवुड जोड़ा

1 दिसंबर 2018

panchang
Astrology

आज का पंचांग: शुभ मुहूर्त और राहुकाल

1 दिसंबर 2018

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आपका आज का दिन

2 दिसंबर 2018

सास ससुर ने किया बहू का कन्यादान
Dehradun

ससुर ने पिता बनकर किया बहू का कन्यादान, समाज की रुढ़ियों को तोड़ने वाले इस परिवार को सलाम

1 दिसंबर 2018

JIO APP
Tip of the Day

माय जियो ऐप से दूसरे जियो नंबर पर कैसे रिचार्ज करें, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

1 दिसंबर 2018

Bride
Weird Stories

शादी के बाद पता चला पत्नी की इस गंदी आदत के बारे में, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम कि सन्न रह गया परिवार

1 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
g20 conference 2022 narendra modi pm modi g20 g-20 conference 2018 italy argentina buenos aires
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Bride
Weird Stories

शादी के बाद पता चला पत्नी की इस गंदी आदत के बारे में, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम कि सन्न रह गया परिवार

1 दिसंबर 2018

world aids day
Yoga and Health

World Aids Day 2018: असुरक्षित यौन संबंधों से ही नहीं इन कारणों से भी हो सकता है एड्स

1 दिसंबर 2018

BJP
India News

क्या भारत की पहचान पर मंडरा रहा खतरा!

1 दिसंबर 2018

ghost place
Supernatural Stories

इस रहस्यमयी शहर की आधी आबादी करती है आत्माओं से बातें, यहां के लोगों को मिली हैं अलौकिक शक्तियां

30 नवंबर 2018

हृदय रोग
India News

भारत में ट्रांस फैट से बढ़े हृदय रोगों के मामले, हर साल 60 हजार लोगों की मौत

1 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
widow
Weird Stories

सास-ससुर से नहीं देखा गया विधवा बहू का दर्द, उठाया ऐसा कदम कि हो गया...

30 नवंबर 2018

वर्ल्ड एड्स डे  हर साल 1 दिसंबर को मनाया जाता है
Health & Fitness

World aids day 2018ः जानें क्यों होता है एड्स? ये हैं लक्षण, कारण और बचने के उपाय

30 नवंबर 2018

World's largest cow and chicken
World of Wonders

1400 किलो की विशालकाय गाय के बाद सामने आया दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा मुर्गा, वजन जान हैरत में पड़ जाएंगे

30 नवंबर 2018

female chimpanzee
Weird Stories

बड़ी दर्दनाक है इस वनमानुष की कहानी, बंधक बनाकर देह व्यापार में धकेला, कई लोगों ने किया दुष्कर्म

30 नवंबर 2018

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

पिता से बिछड़ने के बाद मेट्रो के ट्रैक पर दौड़ने लगी महिला, पूछताछ में बताया क्यों हुई कन्फ्यूज ?

30 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

Assam : explosion in Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express in Udalguri, 11 injured
India News

असम : उदालगुरी में कामाख्या-देकरगांव इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस में धमाका, 11 लोग घायल

असम के उदालगुरी में कामाख्या-देकरगांव इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस के अंदर धमाका हो गया।

1 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
8 changes implemented from today who affecting the general public
India News

आज से लागू हो रहे हैं 8 बदलाव, आप होंगे सीधे प्रभावित

1 दिसंबर 2018

भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने जनता से किए तमाम वादे
India News

मध्यप्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, राजस्थान में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के बड़े वादे- सिर्फ 3 कार्ड में

1 दिसंबर 2018

सुषमा स्वराज
India News

सुषमा का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- अगला लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ूंगी, लेकिन इसका मतलब राजनीति से संन्यास नहीं

1 दिसंबर 2018

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के राष्ट्रपति साइरिल रामापोसा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

2019 के गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि होंगे दक्षिण अफ्रीका के राष्ट्रपति सायरिल रामापोसा

1 दिसंबर 2018

Ministry of defense permitted the arms deal of three thousand crore
India News

रक्षा मंत्रालय ने 3,000 करोड़ रुपये की सैन्य खरीद को दी मंजूरी

1 दिसंबर 2018

Amar Ujala Poll : Reservation system should not be based on caste system
India News

अमर उजाला पोल : नहीं, देश में नहीं होना चाहिए जाति के आधार पर आरक्षण

1 दिसंबर 2018

Defence Acquisition Council approves defence procurement of about Rs 3000 cr
India News

अब दुश्मनों की खैर नहीं, 3 हजार करोड़ की रक्षा खरीद को मंजूरी

1 दिसंबर 2018

Jack Dorsey
India News

मुश्किल में ट्विटर के सीईओ जैक डोरसे, जोधपुर कोर्ट ने दिया एफआईआर का आदेश

1 दिसंबर 2018

indian Economy will benefit from the low cost of LPG
India News

रसोई गैस के घटे दाम से अर्थव्यवस्था को लगेंगे पंख

1 दिसंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: सुषमा स्वराज ने पी चिदंबरम को दिया ‘तगड़ा’ जवाब

जयपुर पहुंचीं केंद्रीय विदेशी मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज कांग्रेस और पी चिदंबरम पर जमकर हमला बोलीं। सुषमा स्वराज ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के शासन में भारत को वर्ल्ड बैंक ने विश्व के पांच लुढ़कती अर्थव्यवस्था वाले देशों में रखा था।

1 दिसंबर 2018

नेशनल न्यूज 1:38

सुषमा का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- अगला लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ूंगी

1 दिसंबर 2018

राहुल गांधी 1:24

VIDEO: सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक को लेकर राहुल गांधी का नया दावा

1 दिसंबर 2018

जी 20 शिखर सम्मेलन में नरेंद्र मोदी 2:20

G-20 समिट में पीएम मोदी ने कही ये अहम बात

1 दिसंबर 2018

BHOPAL GAS 5:54

भोपाल गैस त्रासदी: वो डरावनी रात और चीखती सुबह, देखिए क्या हुआ था उस रात

30 नवंबर 2018

Related

Neerav Modi did not leave the country he want to come said nirav lowyer
India News

देश छोड़कर नहीं भागे नीरव मोदी, भारत आना चाहते हैं पर जान को खतरा : वकील

1 दिसंबर 2018

पूर्व न्यायाधीश कुरियन जोसेफ
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट को लेकर बोले पूर्व न्यायाधीश जोसेफ- उच्च न्यायपालिका में भ्रष्टाचार नहीं हो सकता

1 दिसंबर 2018

Sabarimala : two women returned from midway due to protest, three arrested
India News

सबरीमाला : विरोध के चलते आधे रास्ते से वापस लौटीं दो महिलाएं, तीन हिरासत में

1 दिसंबर 2018

भारतीय सीमा
India News

बीएसएफ की बढ़ी चिंता, पाकिस्तान से सटी सीमा में बढ़ी मुस्लिम आबादी

1 दिसंबर 2018

Supreme Court imposes a cost of 50 thousand on some state governments
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उत्तर प्रदेश, राजस्थान समेत कई राज्य सरकारों पर लगाया 50 हजार का जुर्माना

1 दिसंबर 2018

GSAT-11 satellite will be launched on 5 December from French Guiana
India News

फ्रेंच गुआना से पांच दिसंबर को प्रक्षेपित किया जाएगा इसरो का सबसे वजनी उपग्रह जीसैट-11

1 दिसंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.