आरएसएस के कार्यक्रम में प्रणब मुखर्जी LIVE: हेडगेवार को बताया भारत माता का महान सपूत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महाराष्ट्र Updated Thu, 07 Jun 2018 06:52 PM IST
Pranab mukherjee speech Live updates at convocation of rss event in nagpur
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी ने गुरुवार को राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ (आरएसएस) संस्थापक डॉ. हेडगेवार के जन्मस्थल पर पहुंच श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। इस दौरान उनके साथ संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत भी मौजूद थे। पूर्व राष्ट्रपति संघ के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने नागपुर पहुंचे हैं। थोड़ी देर में वह संघ मुख्यालय में भाषण भी देंगे।  
प्रणब की बेटी शर्मिष्ठा पिता के फैसले से नाराज

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी के संबोधन से एक दिन पहले उनकी बेटी और कांग्रेस नेता शर्मिष्ठा मुखर्जी ने पिता के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के फैसले को अनुचित ठहराया। शर्मिष्ठा ने कहा कि संघ मुख्यालय में उनका संबोधन भुला दिया जाएगा लेकिन इससे जुड़ीं तस्वीरें बनी रहेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि संघ का न्योता स्वीकार कर पूर्व राष्ट्रपति ने भाजपा और संघ को झूठी कहानियां गढ़ने का मौका दे दिया है।

लाइव अपडेट्स:- 

6.51PM: कार्यक्रम में संघ का झंडा फहराया गया। 





6.33PM: कार्यक्रम स्थल पर पहुंचे प्रणब मुखर्जी।
 



5.37PM: प्रणब ने आरएसएस संस्थापक के.बी.हेडगेवार की तारीफ करते हुए विजिटर बुक में लिखा कि वह भारत माता के महान सपूत थे।
 



5.20PM:  हेडगेवार भवन पहुंचे पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव मुखर्जी, सरसंघचालक मोहन भागवत ने किया स्वागत।
 

 
pranab mukherjee rss mohan bhagwat

