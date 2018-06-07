WATCH: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) flag being unfurled at RSS's Tritiya Varsh event, in Nagpur, where former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee is the chief guest. pic.twitter.com/A4zKtLiv4f— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018
Former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Tritiya Varsh event, in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/V0f2oHG8vA— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018
'Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India': Former President Dr.Pranab Mukherjee's message in the visitor's book at RSS founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace in Nagpur pic.twitter.com/ax76NCzJMa— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018
#WATCH:Former President Pranab Mukherjee in conversation with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at RSS founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/PDXnP5H4lE— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018
