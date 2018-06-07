WATCH: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) flag being unfurled at RSS's Tritiya Varsh event, in Nagpur, where former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee is the chief guest. pic.twitter.com/A4zKtLiv4f — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

Former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Tritiya Varsh event, in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/V0f2oHG8vA — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

'Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India': Former President Dr.Pranab Mukherjee's message in the visitor's book at RSS founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace in Nagpur pic.twitter.com/ax76NCzJMa — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

#WATCH:Former President Pranab Mukherjee in conversation with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at RSS founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/PDXnP5H4lE — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी ने गुरुवार को राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ (आरएसएस) संस्थापक डॉ. हेडगेवार के जन्मस्थल पर पहुंच श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। इस दौरान उनके साथ संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत भी मौजूद थे। पूर्व राष्ट्रपति संघ के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने नागपुर पहुंचे हैं। थोड़ी देर में वह संघ मुख्यालय में भाषण भी देंगे।पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी के संबोधन से एक दिन पहले उनकी बेटी और कांग्रेस नेता शर्मिष्ठा मुखर्जी ने पिता के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के फैसले को अनुचित ठहराया। शर्मिष्ठा ने कहा कि संघ मुख्यालय में उनका संबोधन भुला दिया जाएगा लेकिन इससे जुड़ीं तस्वीरें बनी रहेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि संघ का न्योता स्वीकार कर पूर्व राष्ट्रपति ने भाजपा और संघ को झूठी कहानियां गढ़ने का मौका दे दिया है।कार्यक्रम में संघ का झंडा फहराया गया।कार्यक्रम स्थल पर पहुंचे प्रणब मुखर्जी।प्रणब ने आरएसएस संस्थापक के.बी.हेडगेवार की तारीफ करते हुए विजिटर बुक में लिखा कि वह भारत माता के महान सपूत थे।हेडगेवार भवन पहुंचे पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव मुखर्जी, सरसंघचालक मोहन भागवत ने किया स्वागत।