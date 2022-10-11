Mumbai: ट्रांसजेंडर पर धारदार हथियार से हमला कर कुकर्म, शिकायत वापस न लेने पर पिलाया फिनाइल, मुकदमा दर्ज

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Mumbai | Santa Cruz police booked 3 people u/s 307 & 34 for allegedly attacking a transgender with sharp weapon & forcing to drink phenyl for refusing to withdraw rape complaint. 1 accused arrested & 2 absconding. Badly injured transgender was admitted to Bhabha Hospital, Bandra— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.