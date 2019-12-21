पीएनबी स्कैम: नीरव मोदी के खिलाफ सीबीआई ने दाखिल किया पूरक आरोप पत्र

A supplementary chargesheet was filed in Mumbai Spl CBI court in PNB scam case. CBI tells court that one of the dummy directors of Nirav Modi's companies was threatened to be killed if he returns to India. Charges of criminal intimidation added against Nirav Modi. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/WK8XaSQW2p— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने शुक्रवार को सोशल मीडिया पर नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के विरोध के दौरान ट्वीटर पर भारत का गलत नक्शा पोस्ट कर दिया। थरूर की इस गलती के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल किया गया।
21 दिसंबर 2019