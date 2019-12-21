शहर चुनें

PNB Scam supplementary chargesheet filed in Mumbai Special CBI court against Nirav Modi

पीएनबी स्कैम: नीरव मोदी के खिलाफ सीबीआई ने दाखिल किया पूरक आरोप पत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 11:54 AM IST
नीरव मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
नीरव मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक घोटाले मामले में सीबीआई ने मुंबई की विशेष अदालत में पूरक आरोप पत्र दायर कर दिया है। सीबीआई ने अदालत को बताया कि नीरव मोदी की कंपनी के एक नकली निदेशक का कहना है कि उसे धमकी दी गई है कि यदि वह भारत वापस आएगा तो उसे जान से मार दिया जाएगा। नीरव मोदी के खिलाफ आपराधिक धमकी का आरोप जोड़ा गया है।
nirav modi supplementary chargesheet pnb scam cbi court
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

पीएम मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
India News

नागरिकता और एनआरसी ही नहीं अब एनपीआर को लेकर भी केंद्र-राज्य आमने-सामने, अप्रैल से होगा सर्वे

21 दिसंबर 2019

असम के मुख्यमंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल
India News

नागरिकता कानून: असम में हुई हिंसा की जांच करेगी एसआईटी, सीएम बोले- आरोपियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा

21 दिसंबर 2019

बवालियों को पीटती पुलिस
India News

नागरिकता कानून: यूपी के हिंसक प्रदर्शनों में 13 की मौत, आज स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद

21 दिसंबर 2019

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

21 दिसंबर 2019

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हिंसा भड़काने वाली सामग्री प्रसारित करने से बचें न्यूज चैनल: सरकार

21 दिसंबर 2019

मलयेशिया के प्रधानमंत्री महातिर मोहम्मद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मलयेशिया के पीएम को भारत की दोटूक, नागरिकता कानून हमारा आंतरिक मामला

21 दिसंबर 2019

