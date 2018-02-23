शहर चुनें

PNB फ्रॉड केस: ED ने नीरव मोदी को भेजा तीसरा समन, महंगी घड़ियां और खाते हुए सीज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 11:29 AM IST
PNB Scam: ED send third summon to nirav modi
ED द्वारा जब्त की गईं नीरव मोदी की इम्पोर्टेड घड़ियां - फोटो : ANI
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक महाघोटाले मामले में नीरव मोदी पर दबाव बनाने की कवायद जारी है। ईडी ने हीरा कारोबारी को तीसरा समन भेजा है। समन में कारोबारी को 26 फरवरी तक पेश होने की हिदायत दी गई है। ईडी ने कहा है कि अगर वह इस समन को गंभीरता से नहीं लेते हैं तो एजेंसियां प्रत्यर्पण की कार्रवाई तेज करेंगी। 
बैंक ने इससे पहले भी नीरव मोदी को दो समन भेजे थे। लेकिन नीरव ने पेश होने से इनकार कर दिया है। गुरुवार को ईडी ने बयान जारी करते हुए कहा कि यह तीसरा समन भेजा जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें उम्मीद थी कि 22 फरवरी को नीरव मोदी अधिकारियों के सामने पेश होगा लेकिन नीरव मोदी ने ईमेल के जरिए ईडी के सामने पेश होने से इनकार कर दिया। समन के जवाब में नीरव मोदी ने ईमेल में लिखा था कि वह अभी विदेश में है और काफी व्यस्त है। इसलिए वह पेश होने में असमर्थ है। 

उधर ईडी   नीरव के ठिकानों पर लगातार छापेमारी कर रही है। नीरव मोदी के 30 करोड़ की राशि वाले बैंक खाते सीज किए हैं। इसके अलावा 13.86 करोड़ की कीमत के नीरव मोदी की कंपनियों के शेयर भी जब्त किए गए हैं। इसके अलावा मोदी के घर से ईडी ने 176 अलमारियों और महंगी घड़ियों के 60 प्लास्टिक के बॉक्स को भी कब्जे में लिया है।  
 


गौरतलब है कि नीरव मोदी ने फर्जी दस्तावेजों के आधार पर पीएनबी से शपथ पत्र हासिल किया और उन्हीं शपथ पत्र के आधार पर अन्य बैंकों से लोन लिया। कर्ज नहीं लौटा पाने की स्थिति में वह देश छोड़कर भाग गया।   

