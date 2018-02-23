PNB फ्रॉड केस: ED ने नीरव मोदी को भेजा तीसरा समन, महंगी घड़ियां और खाते हुए सीज

ED freezes bank accounts with Rs 30 crore balance, shares of Rs 13.86 Crore value held in a company of #NiravModi. During search on tip off , ED seized 176 steel almirahs and 60 plastic containers containing imported watches pic.twitter.com/1gFEjxnOBc— ANI (@ANI) 23 February 2018
भाजपा नेता व स्कूल प्रबंधक के घर में प्रशासन की टीम ने एसडीएम और सीओ के नेतृत्व में छापा मारकर 62 लोगों को इंटरमीडिएट यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा की कॉपी लिखते हुए रंगे हाथों पकड़ लिया।
23 फरवरी 2018