PMC Bank elderly woman and men protesting along with depositors outside RBI fell ill

पीएमसी मामला: प्रदर्शन कर रहे बुजुर्ग की बिगड़ी तबीयत, पुलिस ने की मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 19 Oct 2019 01:54 PM IST
प्रदर्शन करते हुए बुजुर्ग की हालत बिगड़ी
प्रदर्शन करते हुए बुजुर्ग की हालत बिगड़ी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पीएमसी बैंक के ग्राहक लगातार सरकार के विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच शनिवार को रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के बाहर पीएमसी ग्राहक प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे। जहां एक बुजुर्ग पुरुष और महिला की तबीयत खराब हो गई। दोनों को पुलिस और अन्य ग्राहकों की मदद से पुलिस वैन में ले जाया गया। जहां उन्हें प्राथमिक उपचार दिया गया।
pmc bank depositors reserve bank of india
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

