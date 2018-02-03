अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi wrote 'Exam Warriors' book tips for exam stress

पीएम मोदी के इन मंत्रों से दूर होगा एग्जाम का स्ट्रेस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 01:41 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi wrote 'Exam Warriors' book tips for exam stress
पीएम मोदी के द्वारा लिखित एग्जाम वॉरियर
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी देश के युवाओं को हमारी ताकत मानते हैं और युवाओं को हमेशा नसीहत देते रहते हैं। बदलती भागदौड़ की जिंदगी में एग्जाम का प्रेशर युवाओं के लिए बड़ी समस्या है। इसी समस्या पर पीएम मोदी ने एक किताब लिखी है जोकि आज लॉन्च हो रही है। प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा लिखी गई किताब का नाम है 'एग्जाम वॉरियर' और इसका प्रकाशन किया है पेंग्विन रेंडम हाउस ने। इस किताब में पीएम ने एग्जाम की टेंशन को दूर करने के लिए कुछ मंत्र दिए हैं। 

ऐसा पहली बार नहीं है जब प्रधानमंत्री एग्जाम स्ट्रेस को लेकर कोई पहल कर रहे हैं, वह इससे पहले  रेडियो कार्यक्रम 'मन की बात' में भी बोर्ड एग्जाम के तनाव को कैसे दूर भगाएं? पर चर्चा कर चुके हैं। किताब में उन्होंने बताया कि कैसे छात्र नंबर के पीछे न भागकर, पढ़ाई पर पूरा फोकस कर सकते हैं। 

25 मंत्रों वाली किताब में पीएम मोदी ने बताया है कि छात्रों को एग्जाम किसी त्योहार और उत्सव की तरह सेलिब्रेट करना चाहिए। स्टूडेंट को पहले अपनी ताकत को पहचानना चाहिए, एक बार वह ऐसा करने में कामयाब हो जाएंगे तो नंबरों की फिक्र अपने आप दूर हो जाएगी। 

अपनी किताब में उन्होंने युवाओं के लिए लिखा है कि किसी को धोखा देना सबसे सस्ता काम है। अभी तुम्हारा समय है इसका भरपूर इस्तेमाल करें। छात्रों को अपना एक टाइम टेबल बनाना चाहिए और उसको फॉलो भी करना चाहिए। 

RELATED

प्रधानमंत्री ने अपनी किताब को न्यू इंडिया को समर्पित किया है। उनकी यह किताब नरेंद्र मोदी एप पर भी इंटीग्रेटड की गई है।       
pm narendra modi exam warriors tips for exam

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

shyam benegal v shantaram lifetime achievement award
Bollywood

श्याम बेनेगल को वी. शांताराम लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड, फिल्मों में योगदान के लिए सम्मान

3 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat lost out on 50 crore rupee due to prortest
Bollywood

सुपरहिट होने के बावजूद करोड़ों के नुकसान में हैं भंसाली, 9 दिन में 'पद्मावत' नहीं निकाल पाई बजट

3 फरवरी 2018

is it true amitabh bachchan twitter account hacked
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान से ट्विटर पर पिछड़े अमिताभ बच्चन, अब अकाउंट हैक होने की चली चर्चा

3 फरवरी 2018

aishwarya rai dont want to work with abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

पति के साथ काम करने से बच रहीं ऐश्वर्या राय, बताए ऐसे बहाने अभिषेक को नहीं हो रहे हजम

3 फरवरी 2018

lakme faishon week 2018 karan johar get attention
Bollywood

पिता बनने के बाद करण जौहर का बदल गया रंग-रूप, अब पहचानना हो रहा मुश्किल

3 फरवरी 2018

these are five benefits of copper rings to wear finger
Metaphysical

उंगली में तांबे की अंगुठी पहनने से होते हैं ये 5 फायदे

3 फरवरी 2018

shah rukh khan slams fan for performing daring stunt
Bollywood

नाराज शाहरुख ने लगाई अपने फैन को जबरदस्त फटकार, बोले- 'दोबारा ना करें ऐसी हरकत'

3 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan send a note to Deepika Padukone for padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर के बाद अब दीपिका को 'पद्मावत' के लिए मिला पहला अवॉर्ड, इस सुपरस्टार को कहा- 'Thank You Baba'

3 फरवरी 2018

use of aluminium foil for packing lunch may be harmful to your health
Lifestyle

अगर आप भी एल्युमिनियम फॉयल में पैक करते है LUNCH तो जरूर पढ़े ये खबर और हो जाएं सावधान

3 फरवरी 2018

tips and tricks for shopping jeans
Fashion tips

अब जब भी जाएं जींस खरीदने, इन बातो का रखें खास ख्याल

3 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Government close 50 lac jan-dhan accounts says Finance Ministry
India News

सरकार ने बंद कर दिए 50 लाख जन-धन खाते, यूपी रहा नंबर वन

सरकार जहां एक तरफ जनधन खातों को अपनी कामयाबी बता रही है वही इसको लेकर बड़ी जानकारी सामने आ रही है।

3 फरवरी 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy seen at Sardar Patel Marg without traffic disruption
India News

दिल्ली की सड़कों पर बिना किसी ताम-झाम के निकला पीएम मोदी का काफिला

3 फरवरी 2018

Subramanian Swamy tweets against DM Nirmala Sitharaman in the case of FIR on army
India News

सेना के जवानों पर FIR के मामले पर चढ़ा सियासी रंग, बीजेपी के अंदर से ही उठी आवाज

3 फरवरी 2018

Assam: PM Modi visits an exhibition at Advantage Assam Global Investors Summit 2018 in Guwahati
India News

GIS समिट LIVE: पीएम मोदी बोले- प्रगति के पथ पर बढ़ रहा असम, एक्ट ईस्ट पॉलिसी लोगों को रही जोड़

3 फरवरी 2018

Budget 2018: health care programme is to be funded in a 60:40 proportion by the Centre and states
India News

बजट 2018: 2 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगा हेल्थकेयर प्लान, 40 फीसदी फंडिंग करेंगी राज्य सरकारें

3 फरवरी 2018

No short term benifit from 'Ayushman Bharat' Medical Scheme
India News

'आयुष्मान भारत' की राह में रोड़े हजार, 50 करोड़ लोगों को अभी नहीं मिलेगा बीमा का लाभ

3 फरवरी 2018

National Health protection Scheme to cost modi government 1100 to 1200 rs per year every family
India News

मोदीकेयर: एक परिवार पर हर साल आएगा 1100 से 1200 रुपये का खर्च

3 फरवरी 2018

Chandrababu Naidu can play the role of forming third front in the center
India News

केंद्र में तीसरे मोर्चे के गठन की भूमिका निभा सकते हैं चंद्रबाबू नायडू

3 फरवरी 2018

Congress takes lessons from old mistakes and started changing
India News

पुरानी गलतियों से सबक लेकर कांग्रेस ने शुरू किया चोला बदलना

3 फरवरी 2018

Petition dismissed on seeking gender-neutral of rape law in Supreme Court
India News

रेप लॉ को जेंडर-न्यूट्रल करने की मांग खारिज, SC को नहीं लगा कि महिलाएं करती हैं स्टॉकिंग

3 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

सीमा पर बर्फीले तूफान की चपेट में आर्मी पोस्ट, तीन जवान शहीद

जम्मू-कश्मीर के माछिल सेक्टर में हिमस्खलन की वजह से तीन सैनिकों की बर्फ में दबकर मौत हो गई। जम्मू कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने तीन सैनिकों की मौत पर गहरा दुख जताया और उनके परिवारों के प्रति सहानुभूति व्यक्त की।

3 फरवरी 2018

after watching padmawat film karni sena supporting sanjay leela bhansali 1:24

अब पद्मावत के समर्थन में उतरी करणी सेना, फिल्म को दी हरी झंडी

3 फरवरी 2018

Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana CM KCR visit tribal festival in Warangal of Telangana 0:50

वरंगल के इस उत्सव में पहुंचे उप-राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू और तेलंगाना के सीएम, हुआ ये

3 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi written a book named 'Exam Warriors' for the students not under pressure of examination. 3:00

एग्जाम की तैयारी कर रहे छात्रों के लिए पीएम मोदी का तोहफा

3 फरवरी 2018

VIRAL VIDEO OF UP DG HOMEGUARD SURYA KUMAR SHUKLA TAKING RAM TEMPLE PLEDGE 0:26

VIDEO: यूपी के डीजी होमगार्ड ने राम मंदिर के लिए खाई ये कसम

2 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

anamika of una selected as best ncc cadet of india
Shimla

हिमाचल की बेटी बनीं देश की बेस्ट कैडेट, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिया गोल्ड

31 जनवरी 2018

Republic Day 2018: Parade at Rajpath, New Delhi, World will see the Democratic power of India today
India News

राजपथ पर सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र की झलक, पहली बार होंगी ये बातें

26 जनवरी 2018

Padma Shri Award 2018 for 73 Anomalous Heroes
National

Republic Day 2018: गुमनाम नायकों को अहम योगदान के लिए पद्मश्री सम्मान

26 जनवरी 2018

Chinese media targets on Indian economy and says they can not beat us
China

भारत के आर्थिक विकास से चिढ़ा चीन बोला- इसका हम पर कोई असर नहीं

24 जनवरी 2018

Sangeet som said, no country is ready to give me a visa because of the Muzaffarnagar riots
Meerut

संगीत सोम बोले- दुनिया का कोई भी देश मुझे वीजा देने को तैयार नहीं, जानिए क्यों?

17 जनवरी 2018

PM narendra modi in madhya pradesh for all india DGs conference
Madhya Pradesh

ऑल इंडिया डीजी कॉन्फ्रेंस के लिए मध्यप्रदेश पहुंचे PM, CM शिवराज ने किया स्वागत

7 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.