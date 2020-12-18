पीएम मोदी ने कोरोना प्रभावित साल 2020 पर लोगों से मांगी राय, कहा- अगले वर्ष की उम्मीदों को भी बताएं

‘मन की बात’ के मासिक कार्यक्रम में विभिन्न मुद्दों पर मोदी रेडियो पर लोगों के साथ अपने विचार साझा करते हैं। गौरतलब है कि ये पूरा साल कोरोना वायरस महामारी के कारण काफी चुनौतीपूर्ण रहा है। देश में वायरस को काबू करने के लिए लॉकडाउन भी करना पड़ा।
How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800. https://t.co/5b0W9ikuHn— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.