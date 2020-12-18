शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi asked people for their opinion on the year 2020 affected by Covid-19

पीएम मोदी ने कोरोना प्रभावित साल 2020 पर लोगों से मांगी राय, कहा- अगले वर्ष की उम्मीदों को भी बताएं

पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 18 Dec 2020 02:13 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोविड-19 से प्रभावित रहे साल 2020 पर शुक्रवार को लोगों से उनकी राय मांगी और आने वाले साल से उनकी उम्मीदों के बारे में भी पूछा। मोदी ने 27 दिसंबर को उनकी ‘मन की बात’ कार्यक्रम से पहले लोगों से उनकी राय मांगी है, जो इस साल का आखिरी प्रसारण होगा।
मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, इस साल को आप किस तरह बयां करेंगे? 2021 से आपकी क्या उम्मीदे हैं? 27 दिसंबर को ‘मन की बात’ के इस साल के आखिरी कार्यक्रम से पहले अपने विचार साझा करें। ‘एमवाय जीओवी’, ‘नमो’ एप पर अपने विचार साझा करें या 1800-11-7800 नंबर पर अपना संदेश रिकॉर्ड करें।

‘मन की बात’ के मासिक कार्यक्रम में विभिन्न मुद्दों पर मोदी रेडियो पर लोगों के साथ अपने विचार साझा करते हैं। गौरतलब है कि ये पूरा साल कोरोना वायरस महामारी के कारण काफी चुनौतीपूर्ण रहा है। देश में वायरस को काबू करने के लिए लॉकडाउन भी करना पड़ा। 

