देशभर में ईद-उल-अजहा की धूम, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और राहुल गांधी ने भी दी शुभकामनाएं

भाषा, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 22 Aug 2018 10:14 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देशवासियों को आज ईद उल अजहा की शुभकामनाएं दी और उम्मीद जताई कि बलिदान का यह त्योहार समाज में करुणा की भावना प्रगाढ़ करेगा।
 
मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘ईद उल जुहा की शुभकामनाएं। यह त्योहार हमारे समाज में करुणा एवं भाईचारे की भावना को प्रगाढ़ करे।’’ 

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी ईद पर देशवासियों को अपनी शुभामनाएं दी हैं। 
 
ईद-उल-अजहा (बकरीद) का त्योहार आज देश भर में धूमधाम से मनाया जा रहा है। सुबह नमाज अदा करने के बाद लोग पैगंबर हजरत इब्राहीम अलैहस्सलाम की सुन्नत पर अमल करते हुए जानवरों की कुर्बानी कर रहे हैं। घरों में कुर्बानी के साथ शहर के सौ स्थानों पर सामूहिक कुर्बानी का आयोजन रखा गया है। 

लालजी टंडन बने बिहार के राज्यपाल, बधाई देने पहुंचे सीएम योगी ने कहा ये

केंद्र सरकार ने कई राज्योंु में नए राज्य पालों की नियुक्ति की है। लाल जी टंडन को बिहार, गंगा प्रसाद को सिक्किकम, सतपाल मलिक को जम्मूर-कश्मीिर का राज्यलपाल बनाया गया है। बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता लालजी टंडन से सीएम योगी मिलने पहुंचे।

22 अगस्त 2018

AGENDA 3:02

VIDEO: आज बुधवार को इन बड़ी खबरों पर रहेंगी सबकी नजरें

22 अगस्त 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:25

कांग्रेस ने संगठन स्तर पर किए बड़े बदलाव, देखिए किसे मिली क्या जिम्मेदारी?

21 अगस्त 2018

governor 2:46

राज्यपालों के तबादले की सूची, देखिए, अब कौन हैं आपके प्रदेश के राज्यपाल?

21 अगस्त 2018

mandsaure 1:16

मंदसौर गैंगरेप केस: दोनों आरोपियों को फांसी, बीजेपी नेता ने आरोपी को जड़ा थप्पड़

21 अगस्त 2018

