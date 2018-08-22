Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May this day deepen the spirit of compassion and brotherhood in our society.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2018
Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you! May this Eid bring you great joy, peace and happiness. #EidMubarak— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 22, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता गुरुदास कामत का निधन हो गया है। वह 63 साल के थे। गुरुदास कामत मनमोहन सरकार में मंत्री भी रहे हैं।
22 अगस्त 2018