शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi address the nation for Yoga Day 2020

पीएम मोदी बोले- इस साल की थीम 'घर पर योग और परिवार के साथ योग'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 18 Jun 2020 07:04 PM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना वायरस महामारी के बीच प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने छठे योग दिवस को लेकर देश को संबोधित किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे पिछले कुछ वर्षों में योग की बढ़ती लोकप्रियता पर ध्यान देने की खुशी है, खासकर युवाओं में। हम असाधारण समय में छठे योग दिवस को चिह्नित कर रहे हैं। आमतौर पर, यह सार्वजनिक आयोजन है, लेकिन इस साल यह इंडोर होगा। इस साल की थीम 'घर पर योग और परिवार के साथ योग' है।
विज्ञापन

HPBOSE 12th Result: हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड 12th क्लास रिजल्ट सबसे पहले यहां देखें
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
narendra modi yoga day 2020

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सुशांत की अस्थियां विसर्जित करता परिवार
Bollywood

गंगा में विसर्जित हुईं सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की अस्थियां, बेटियों के साथ कलश थामे नजर आए पिता

18 जून 2020

करण जौहर,सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद करण जौहर ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, किसी को भी नहीं थी इसकी उम्मीद

18 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
हिमाचल बोर्ड 12वीं रिजल्ट 2020
Education

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: लड़कियों ने मारी बाजी, टॉप-10 में 65 छात्राएं शामिल

18 जून 2020

चीन ने एलएसी पर बढ़ाई सैन्य ताकत
Jammu

चीन के मंसूबों का इन तस्वीरों से हुआ खुलासा, निपटने के लिए भारत भी तैयार

18 जून 2020

लद्दाख
Jammu

Exclusive: लद्दाख के 21 गांवों में हाई अलर्ट और ब्लैकआउट, इन लोगों ने खोला चीन की चालबाजी का चिट्ठा

18 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत की आत्महत्या मामले में बयान दर्ज कराने बांद्रा पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचीं रिया चक्रवर्ती

18 जून 2020

आयुष्मान खुराना कॉफी विद करण शो में
Bollywood

सितारा बनने के बाद जिसे बुलाया अपने शो पर, उसी आयुष्मान खुराना के साथ करण जौहर ने किया था ये बर्ताव!

18 जून 2020

सलमान खान, सूरज पंचोली, जिया खान
Bollywood

सुशांत की मौत के बाद गरमाया जिया खान के सुसाइड का मामला, एक्ट्रेस की मां ने सलमान खान पर लगाए संगीन आरोप

18 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत पिता के साथ
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता ने पुलिस को दिया बयान, कहा- 'बहुत उदास रहता था, डिप्रेशन की वजह...'

18 जून 2020

मिराज 2000
Jammu

अब चकनाचूर होगी चीन की चालबाजीः थलसेना के बाद वायुसेना ने कसी कमर, ये विमान करेंगे प्रचंड प्रहार

18 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited