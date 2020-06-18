पीएम मोदी बोले- इस साल की थीम 'घर पर योग और परिवार के साथ योग'

I'm happy to note the growing popularity of yoga in the last few years, especially among the youth. We are marking 6th #YogaDay in extraordinary times, usually, it's about public events but this year it goes indoors. This year's theme is 'yoga at home & yoga with family': PM Modi pic.twitter.com/fhkgdeUpN4— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020
