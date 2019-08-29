पीएम मोदी 27 सितंबर को संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा को कर सकते हैं संबोधित

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सितंबर में न्यूयॉर्क जाएंगे जहां वह 27 सितंबर को संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा को संबोधित कर सकते हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने सूत्रों के हवाले से ये जानकारी दी है।

