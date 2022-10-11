{"_id":"634505eed061476ae864ebe7","slug":"pm-modi-at-un-world-geospatial-congress-said-approach-needed-by-community-to-help-each-other-during-crisis","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM Modi: संयुक्त राष्ट्र कांग्रेस में पीएम बोले -संकट के समय एक दूसरे की मदद करने की जरुरत","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"देश","slug":"india-news"}}

संयुक्त राष्ट्र विश्व भू-स्थानिक अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि संकट के समय एक दूसरे की मदद करने के लिए अंतर्राष्ट्रीय समुदाय द्वारा एक संस्थागत दृष्टिकोण की आवश्यकता है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र जैसे वैश्विक संगठन हर क्षेत्र में संसाधनों को अंतिम छोर तक ले जाने में नेतृत्व कर सकते हैं। भारत दुनिया के शीर्ष स्टार्टअप हब में से एक है। 2021 के बाद से, हमने यूनिकॉर्न स्टार्टअप्स की संख्या लगभग दोगुनी कर दी है। पीएम-स्वामित्व योजना इस बात का उदाहरण है कि कैसे डिजिटलीकरण से लोगों को फायदा होता है। हम गांवों में संपत्तियों का नक्शा बनाने के लिए ड्रोन का उपयोग कर रहे हैं, और इसके उपयोग से ग्रामीणों को उनके संपत्ति कार्ड मिल रहे हैं।मंगलवार को पीएम मोदी हैदराबाद में संयुक्त राष्ट्र विश्व भू-स्थानिक सूचना कांग्रेस के उद्घाटन के दौरान बोल रहे थे।

















There is a need for an institutional approach by the international community to help each other during a crisis. Global orgs like the UN can lead the way in taking resources to the last mile in every region: PM Modi at UN World Geospatial International Congress pic.twitter.com/hUVPn0e3LZ — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

India is among the top startup hubs in the world. Since 2021, we've almost doubled the number of unicorn startups: PM Narendra Modi — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

PM-SVAMITVA Yojana is an example of how digitisation benefits people. We are using drones to map properties in villages, & using this villagers are getting their property cards: PM Modi at UN World Geospatial International Congress pic.twitter.com/mhIdq0SxPm — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

