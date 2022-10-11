PM Modi: संयुक्त राष्ट्र कांग्रेस में पीएम बोले -संकट के समय एक दूसरे की मदद करने की जरुरत

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
There is a need for an institutional approach by the international community to help each other during a crisis. Global orgs like the UN can lead the way in taking resources to the last mile in every region: PM Modi at UN World Geospatial International Congress pic.twitter.com/hUVPn0e3LZ— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
India is among the top startup hubs in the world. Since 2021, we've almost doubled the number of unicorn startups: PM Narendra Modi— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
PM-SVAMITVA Yojana is an example of how digitisation benefits people. We are using drones to map properties in villages, & using this villagers are getting their property cards: PM Modi at UN World Geospatial International Congress pic.twitter.com/mhIdq0SxPm— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
