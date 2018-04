We will make sure that the informal summit(between PM Modi and President Jinping on April 27-28) will be a complete success and a milestone in China-India relations: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pic.twitter.com/w3y3pTr6ML

China has confirmed data sharing on Sutlej and Brahmaputra rivers in 2018. As it directly affects lives of people living there we welcome this. Also Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume this year through Nathu La pass: EAM Sushma Swaraj in Beijing pic.twitter.com/Y8SQtL9k5W