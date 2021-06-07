संबोधन पर सियासत: भाजपा नेताओं ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ, विपक्ष बोला- देर आए, दुरुस्त आए

PM has ensured that States will get vaccines & youngsters will get vaccinated at a fast pace. There's now no point in floating global tenders for procurement of vaccines as our requirements to be met by the Government of India: Karnataka Dy CM Dr. Ashwathnarayan pic.twitter.com/Bwu9COT5kP— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
Free vaccination for all should have been implemented 6 months ago but 'Dair aaye durust aaye'. Central govt should not have made any changes in the vaccine policy earlier. 25% of vaccine doses allotted to private hospitals are a lot: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo pic.twitter.com/AlR3lZ1dOO— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
After being pulled up by Supreme Court, Centre took this decision, we welcome it. Our demand was also to run a national immunisation drive, which was overlooked. After constant gruelling by SC, Centre has finally woken up: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on free vaccination drive by Centre pic.twitter.com/5qZbGXkXh1— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
I express my gratitude towards the PM for announcing universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India and also for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/Wq49d1xZIj— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
We thank PM Modi for this important announcement of universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India. IMA is constantly and proactively supporting the vaccination drive initiated by the Prime Minister: Dr JA Jayalal, President, IMA— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
Free vaccines (centralized vaccination drive) for all those above the age of 18, is a great relief for the public. I congratulate the Prime Minister for this public welfare decision: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/rQH5Irh4h5— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
Prime Minister's declaration that COVID19 vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the States from 21 June, is the most appropriate response at this hour. I am happy that our request has been positively responded to by the Prime Minister: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
I express my gratitude to PM Modi for the decision of free vaccine to States, it will not put an additional burden on the States. Free vaccination for all above 18 will go a long way in defeating a possible third wave of COVID19: Haryana CM ML Khattar— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
We express our heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi for providing free vaccines to all the countrymen and for extending PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 80 crore people till Diwali. Our motto is that every person should get food & everyone should be vaccinated: BJP president JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/yNmhz1KNMJ— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
I thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for acceding to our request for central procurement & distribution of vaccine for all age groups. I had written twice to the PM on this issue and to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Ji: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/2DJafkYY98— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
