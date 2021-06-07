बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi address to nation bjp leaders praise opposition slams says Dair aaye durust aaye

संबोधन पर सियासत: भाजपा नेताओं ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ, विपक्ष बोला- देर आए, दुरुस्त आए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: कुमार संभव Updated Mon, 07 Jun 2021 08:47 PM IST

सार

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज (7 जून) देश को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने 21 जून यानी योग दिवस से 18 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के सभी लोगों के लिए टीकाकरण मुफ्त करने का एलान किया। साथ ही, दिवाली तक देश के 80 करोड़ गरीबों को मुफ्त अनाज देने की घोषणा की। हालांकि, कोरोना की दूसरी लहर के दौरान हुए कुप्रबंधन के लिए राज्य सरकारों को जिम्मेदार ठहराया।
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : PTI
विस्तार

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज (7 जून) देश को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने 21 जून यानी योग दिवस से 18 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के सभी लोगों के लिए टीकाकरण मुफ्त करने का एलान किया। साथ ही, दिवाली तक देश के 80 करोड़ गरीबों को मुफ्त अनाज देने की घोषणा की। हालांकि, कोरोना की दूसरी लहर के दौरान हुए कुप्रबंधन के लिए राज्य सरकारों को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। अब पीएम मोदी के भाषण पर सियासत शुरू हो गई है। भाजपा नेताओं ने पीएम मोदी के एलान का स्वागत किया, जबकि विपक्षी नेताओं ने तंज कसा। उन्होंने कहा कि देर आए, दुरुस्त आए। 
पीएम मोदी ने दिया टीकाकरण में तेजी का आश्वासन
india news national pm address to nation modi address today pm modi news pm narendra modi नरेंद्र मोदी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

