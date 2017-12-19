Congress staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha over PM Modi's earlier remark on former PM Manmohan Singh and asked for an apology from PM Modi.— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2017
Dr. Manmohan Singh ji's integrity and loyalty to the country has been questioned. PM should come in the house and make it clear: Ghulam Nabi Azad,Congress raises issue of PM Modi's remark— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2017
Issue of special courts for criminal netas raised in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Anand Sharma says "Government should ensure allocation of adequate funds for setting up enough number of courts so that people do not remain in prison for long periods and the trial is done" pic.twitter.com/pTzH2kR9t8— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2017
