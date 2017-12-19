Congress staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha over PM Modi's earlier remark on former PM Manmohan Singh and asked for an apology from PM Modi. — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2017

Dr. Manmohan Singh ji's integrity and loyalty to the country has been questioned. PM should come in the house and make it clear: Ghulam Nabi Azad,Congress raises issue of PM Modi's remark — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2017

Issue of special courts for criminal netas raised in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Anand Sharma says "Government should ensure allocation of adequate funds for setting up enough number of courts so that people do not remain in prison for long periods and the trial is done" pic.twitter.com/pTzH2kR9t8 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2017

मनमोहन सिंह पर बयान के मुद्दे को लेकर सरकार की ओर से वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने पक्ष रखा। उन्होंने कहा कि वे एक बैठक करेंगे, जिसमें विपक्ष के नेता भी शामिल होंगे और इस मुद्दे के समाधान पर बातचीत करेंगे।दरअसल, पीएम मोदी ने हाल ही में कहा था कि मनमोहन पाकिस्तान के साथ मिलकर साजिश रच रहे हैं। पीएम ने एक रैली के दौरान कहा था कि मनमोहन पाकिस्तान के राजनायिकों के साथ बैठक कर गुजरात में उन्हें हराने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।इससे पहले राज्यसभा में आपराधिक नेताओं के खिलाफ कार्रवाई में देरी का मुद्दा उठा और मांग की गई कि मामलों पर जल्द सुनवाई के लिए स्पेशल कोर्ट बनाए जाए।के नेता और सांसद आनंद शर्मा ने कहा कि सरकार को स्पेशल कोर्ट बनाए जाने के लिए फंड का इंतजाम करना चाहिए, ताकि नेताओं के खिलाफ उठाए जाने वाले कदमों में देरी का चलन खत्म हो सके। इस बीच किसानों को हो रही परेशानियों का मुद्दा भी विपक्ष ने उठाया और कहा कि किसानों की मदद की जानी बेहद जरूरी है।इससे पहले भारी बहस के बीच विपक्ष ने केंद्र सरकार को घेरने की कोशिश की और संसद को 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया था।