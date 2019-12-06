शहर चुनें

संसद Live: यूपी में कानून-व्यवस्था पर कांग्रेस का स्थगन प्रस्ताव, उठ सकता है हैदराबाद मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 11:13 AM IST
संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र - फोटो : PTI
लाइव अपडेट

11:07 AM, 06-Dec-2019
प्याज की बढ़ती कीमतों को लेकर संसद में तृणमूल कांग्रेस के सांसदों ने गांधीजी की प्रतिमा के समाने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।
 

 
10:43 AM, 06-Dec-2019
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र के दौरान आज दोनों सदनों में हैदराबाद में हुई पुलिस मुठभेड़ की गूंज सुनाई दे सकती है। वहीं कांग्रेस सांसद मधुसूदन मिस्त्री ने राज्यसभा में 2019-20 के लिए सांसद स्थानीय क्षेत्र विकास योजना (MPLAD) धनराशि जारी न करने पर शून्यकाल नोटिस दिया है।

कांग्रेस सांसद अधीर रंजन चौधरी और पार्टी के मुख्य सचेतक कोडिकुन्निल सुरेश ने उत्तर प्रदेश की कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर लोकसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस दिया है।
 




 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

