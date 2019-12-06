संसद Live: यूपी में कानून-व्यवस्था पर कांग्रेस का स्थगन प्रस्ताव, उठ सकता है हैदराबाद मामला

Liveसंसद Live: यूपी में कानून-व्यवस्था पर कांग्रेस का स्थगन प्रस्ताव, उठ सकता है हैदराबाद मामला
Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs protest in Parliament over rising onion prices pic.twitter.com/M9DNuuXEBk— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha on the 'law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh.' pic.twitter.com/jV6IKyR5EL— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019
हैदराबाद में पशु चिकित्सक के साथ हैवानियत करने वाले चारों आरोपियों को पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में मार गिराया है।
6 दिसंबर 2019