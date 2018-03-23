शहर चुनें

भारत वापस लौटे पाक राजनयिक सोहेल महमूद, कहा- भारत संग सुलझाना चाहते हैं विवाद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 10:56 AM IST
भारत-पाकिस्तान
भारत-पाकिस्तान
पाकिस्तान उच्चायुक्त सोहेल महमूद काफी दिनों बाद भारत लौट आए हैं। शुक्रवार को वह पाकिस्तान दिवस मनाने के लिए दिल्ली लौटे और यहां वह एक कार्यक्रम को होस्ट करेंगे। दोनों देशों के बीच बढ़ते तनाव की वजह से पड़ोसी देश ने बैठक के नाम पर महमूद को देश वापस बुला लिया था। सरकारी सूत्रों के अनुसार पाक उच्चायोग द्वारा आयोजित होने वाले इस कार्यक्रम में विदेश राज्य मंत्री एमजे अकबर को आमंत्रित किया गया है। हालांकि उनकी जगह कोई और मंत्री भी इसमें शिरकत कर सकता है। 
वहीं राजनयिक उत्पीड़न को लेकर दोनों आमने-सामने खड़े हैं। गुरुवार को एक बार फिर से भारत ने पाकिस्तान के समक्ष भारतीय राजनयिकों को इस्लामाबाद की पाक अधिकारियों की ओर से प्रताड़ित किए जाने और पीछा करने को लेकर विरोध जताया है। जिसके बाद पाकिस्तान ने भी अपने राजनियकों और उनके बच्चों के उत्पीड़न को लेकर एक नोट जारी कर दिया।

इससे पहले कभी भी दोनों देशों के बीच राजनयिकों को लेकर इस तरह की तनातनी देखने को नहीं मिली थी। महमूद ठीक एक हफ्ते बाद भारत वापस लौटे हैं। पाकिस्तान ने उन्हें राजनयिकों को डराने और प्रताड़ित करने की कथित घटनाओं पर चर्चा करने के लिए बुलाया था। यदि शुक्रवार को होने वाले कार्यक्रम में महमूद उपस्थित नहीं होते तो भारत की ओर से इसे पाकिस्तान की उकसावे वाली कार्रवाई के तौर पर देखा जाता। हालांकि भारत का कहना है कि वह किसी भी स्थिति में अपने उच्चायुक्त अजय बिसारिया को वापस नहीं बुलाएगा।

इस मामले पर सोहेल महमूद ने कहा है कि मैंने इस इस मामले पर अपनी सरकार के साथ बातचीत की और हम चाहते हैं कि इस मामले को जल्द से जल्द सुलझा लिया जाए क्योंकि इसकी वजह से दोनों देशों के रिश्तों पर प्रभाव पड़ रहा है।

सीएम योगी ने अपने विधायकों से की मुलाकात
India News

LIVE: 25 राज्यसभा सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, यूपी में मायावती को लगा झटका

देश के 6 राज्यों की 25 राज्यसभा सीटों के लिए मतदान आज हो रहे हैं। सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू हुई वोटिंग शाम 4 बजे तक चलेगी।

23 मार्च 2018

US marine commando, deported from india in january now arreted from india-nepal border
India News

भारत-नेपाल सीमा से अमेरिकी मरीन कमांडो गिरफ्तार

23 मार्च 2018

700 troopers committed suicide in last six years : home ministry
India News

छह साल में 700 जवानों ने की खुदकुशी, 9 हजार जवानों ने ली वीआरएस

23 मार्च 2018

अमरनाथ यात्रा
India News

नए नियम से परेशान हुए अमरनाथ यात्री, बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट पहनना होगा अनिवार्य

23 मार्च 2018

विदेशी पर्यटक
India News

रिपोर्ट: 2028 तक तीसरा सबसे बड़ा टूरिज्म इकोनॉमी बनेगा भारत, मिलेंगी 1 करोड़ नई नौकरियां

23 मार्च 2018

aadhar for bail
India News

आधार मामला: UIDAI के सीईओ ने SC ने कहा- एनक्रिप्शन भेदने के लिए चाहिए ब्रह्मांड की ताकत

23 मार्च 2018

फेसबुक
India News

केंद्र सरकार ने शुरू की डाटा लीक मामले की जांच, आईटी मंत्रालय ने बुलाई बैठक

23 मार्च 2018

एनसीसी
India News

पीएम मोदी से मिलेंगे देशभर के नेशनल कैडेट कोर (NCC)

23 मार्च 2018

योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

राज्यसभा चुनाव: यूपी में बदल रहे हैं पल-पल समीकरण, जानें क्या है वोटों का गणित

22 मार्च 2018

Live Updates of Rajya Sabha Election 2018, Voting for 25 seats of 6 states, including UP
India News

यूपी समेत 6 राज्यों की 25 राज्यसभा सीटों के लिए आज होगा मतदान

23 मार्च 2018

शमी की पत्नी के वकील ने BCCI से पूछा ये सवाल

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने टीम इंडिया के गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी को मैच फिक्सिंग मामले में बरी कर दिया है। लेकिन इस फैसले के बाद शमी की पत्नी के वकील जाकिर हुसैन ने कहा, ‘मेरे क्लाइंट के आरोप मैच फिक्सिंग को लेकर नहीं थे।

23 मार्च 2018

दादी 1:04

VIDEO: 90 साल की दादी को पोती ने बेरहमी से पीटा, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

23 मार्च 2018

मुख्तार अंसारी 1:59

यूपी: राज्यसभा चुनाव से पहले विपक्ष को झटका, कटे इन विधायकों के वोट

23 मार्च 2018

WALK 3:02

अगर खाना खाकर टहलते हैं आप, तो काम की है ये खबर

23 मार्च 2018

पानी 3:32

भारत के इस मेट्रो शहर में कुछ दिनों में बूंद बूंद पानी को तरसेंगे लोग

22 मार्च 2018

भारत-पाकिस्तान
India News

बढ़ा राजनयिक विवाद, अब भारत सरकार की वेबसाइट्स को पाकिस्तान ने किया ब्लॉक

17 मार्च 2018

भारत-पाकिस्तान
India News

अब क्लब एंट्री को लेकर भारत और पाकिस्तान आए आमने-सामने

13 मार्च 2018

एनम गंभीर
India News

पता पूछने के बहाने भारतीय राजनयिक का फोन झपटा

26 दिसंबर 2017

JP Singh
India News

पाक में मौजूद इस भारतीय अधिकारी की वजह से संभव हुई कुलभूषण से उनके परिवार की मुलाकात

25 दिसंबर 2017

Pakistan summons indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान ने भारत के कार्यवाहक उप उच्चायुक्त को तलब किया

25 सितंबर 2017

एनम गंभीर
India News

जानिए कौन है UN में पाक को 'टेररिस्तान' कहने वाली महिला?

22 सितंबर 2017

