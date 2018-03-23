I discussed this issue with our govt & we want to sort this out as soon as possible because it affects the relationship between our countries: Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood to ANI on reports stating alleged harassment of diplomats (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/rDHUyQExpv— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018
देश के 6 राज्यों की 25 राज्यसभा सीटों के लिए मतदान आज हो रहे हैं। सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू हुई वोटिंग शाम 4 बजे तक चलेगी।
23 मार्च 2018