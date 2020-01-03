फिर मुश्किल में चिदंबरम, एयरबस खरीद मामले में ईडी ने की पूछताछ

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources: Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram is being questioned by ED, in connection with the alleged deal and purchase case of Airbus and Boeing plane for Air India pic.twitter.com/Q8cR0bEYZc— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020
कांग्रेस पार्टी के प्रभारी पीसी चाको ने दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में आम आदमी पार्टी से गठबंधन की किसी संभावना से इनकार कर दिया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावों में कांग्रेस अकेले दम पर पूरी ताकत के साथ उतरेगी और जीत हासिल करेगी।
3 जनवरी 2020