P Chidambaram is being questioned by ED in Airbus purchase case

फिर मुश्किल में चिदंबरम, एयरबस खरीद मामले में ईडी ने की पूछताछ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 03 Jan 2020 06:42 PM IST
पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम
पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम - फोटो : एएनआई
एयर इंडिया के लिए एयरबस और बोइंग विमान खरीदने के मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम से पूछताछ कर रहा है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने ईडी सूत्रों के हवाले से ये जानकारी दी है। 
बता दें कि इससे पहले पी चिदंबरम आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस में जेल गए थे। चिदंबरम को आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस में 4 दिसंबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से सशर्त जमानत मिली थी।चिदंबरम इस मामले में 105 दिन जेल में बंद रहे। उन्हें सीबीआई ने आईएनएक्स मीडिया भ्रष्टाचार मामले में 21 अगस्त 2019 को गिरफ्तार किया था।  

इसके अलावा प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने भी उन्हें 16 अक्तूबर 2019 को गिरफ्तार किया था। सीबीआई और ईडी दोनों मामले में जमानत मिलने के बाद चिदंबरम की जेल से रिहाई मुमकिन हो सकी थी। 
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

