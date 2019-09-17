शहर चुनें

One TAPAS Experimental Unmanned Aerial Vehicle crashed in Karnataka

कर्नाटक: डीआरडीओ का रुस्तम 2 यूएवी दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, ट्रायल के दौरान हादसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 10:18 AM IST
कर्नाटक में विमान हादसा
कर्नाटक में विमान हादसा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
रक्षा अनुसंधान एवं विकास संगठन (डीआरडीओ) का एक अनमैन्ड एरियल व्हीकल (यूएवी) मंगलवार सुबह कर्नाटक में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया है। चित्रदुर्ग जिले के जोडीचिकेनहल्ली में सुबह 6 बजे यूएवी दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ। यह डीआरडीओ का रुस्तम 2 यूएवी था। आज इसका ट्रायल किया जा रहा था।
हालांकि हादसे में किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है। इसके क्रैश होने के बाद पास स्थित गांव में लोगों को तेज आवाज सुनाई दी थी। जिसके तुरंत बाद बड़ी संख्या में लोग इसके आसपास आकर खड़े हो गए। 

घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए चित्रदुर्गा के एसपी अरुण के ने बताया, यूएवी आज सुबह सुपारी के खेत में क्रैश हुआ है, इसमें कोई घायल नहीं हुआ है। दुर्घटनाग्रस्त यूएवी की तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही हैं।

राज्य सरकार के अधिकारियों के अनुसार, जब घटना हुई उस वक्त इसकी टेस्टिंग की जा रही थी। इस मामले पर डीआरडीओ के अधिकारी ने कुछ भी कहने से इनकार कर दिया। 
tapas unmanned aerial vehicle defence research development organization
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

