कर्नाटक: डीआरडीओ का रुस्तम 2 यूएवी दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, ट्रायल के दौरान हादसा

Karnataka: One TAPAS Experimental Unmanned Aerial Vehicle belonging to Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) crashed 17 km from Chitradurga test range, today. The UAV was airborne for one of its initial development flights and was undergoing a test when it crashed. pic.twitter.com/IhNJrBkFGu— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019
कर्नाटक के अयोग्य विधायकों वाले मामले की सुनवाई करने वाली बेंच के एक जज ने खुद को इस मामले से अलग कर लिया है। मामले से अलग होने वाले जज मोहन शांतानगौदर हैं। मामले की अगली सुनवाई सोमवार को होगी।
17 सितंबर 2019