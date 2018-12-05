शहर चुनें

One scientist died and three injured hydrogen cylinder explosion at aerospace lab Bengaluru

बेंगलुरु के इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइंस कॉलेज में धमाका, एक वैज्ञानिक की मौत, 3 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 06:13 PM IST
aerospace lab Bengaluru
aerospace lab Bengaluru
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक में एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया है। जहां भारतीय विज्ञान संस्थान, बेंगलुरु एयरोस्पेस प्रयोगशाला में एक सिलेंडर में विस्फोट हो गया। सदाशिवनगर पुलिस के मुताबिक इस हादसे में एक वैज्ञानिक की मौत हो गई है जबकि तीन की हालत गंभीर बाताई जा रही है।
