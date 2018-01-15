Ceasefire violations by Pakistan happen frequently, to which we respond effectively. We will take even stronger steps against our enemies if we are compelled to do so: General Bipin Rawat #ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/YGSFKMbieY— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018
आर्मी चीफ के एक बयान के बाद पाकिस्तान इतना डर गया है कि वो भारत में अपने सहयोगी ताकतों से रावत के बयान की निंदा करना चाहता है।
15 जनवरी 2018
