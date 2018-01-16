Download App
Home ›   India News ›   old man drag by policeman at Sringeri Sharadamba temple gate in Karnataka

Video: मंदिर में मौजूद थी पूर्व PM की फैमिली, बाहर पुलिसवाले ने बुजुर्ग को घसीटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 02:15 PM IST
old man drag by policeman at Sringeri Sharadamba temple gate in Karnataka
कर्नाटक के श्री शरादाम्बा मंदिर में एक श्रद्धालू के साथ बदसलूकी का मामला सामने आया है। एक पुलिसकर्मी ने बुजुर्ग को मंदिर में एंट्री लेने से रोकने के लिए जमीन पर घसीटा है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की जानकारी के मुताबिक मंदिर में पूर्व पीएम एचडी देवगौड़ा के परिजन मौजूद थे।

दरअसल, पुलिसकर्मी बुजुर्ग को सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर मंदिर में जाने से रोक रहा था, लेकिन वह जाने की जिद पर अड़ा हुआ था। पुलिसकर्मी के इस व्यवहार के चलते उसे सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है।
 

 
sringeri sharadamba  temple karnataka breaking news southern india

