YSR Congress leader YV Subba Reddy to move No Confidence motion in Lok Sabha against Central government on 19th March. pic.twitter.com/TEv603gFhp— ANI (@ANI) 18 March 2018
I am a senior leader of the country, but I never showed ego. I am simply asking them to review and provide funds to the state. Injustice is being done by the Centre: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu pic.twitter.com/YFuru6mcWq— ANI (@ANI) 18 March 2018
साल 2003 में अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के खिलाफ कांग्रेस अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लेकर आई थी।
18 मार्च 2018